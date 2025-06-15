Peter Facinelli’s Daughter Reveals She Saw Him Looking for Women Her Age on Raya, Says Ex Jennie Garth [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 minutes ago

Facinelli’s publicist verified that he used the app and met his current partner through it.

Hope there was no accidental swiping here, as Jennie Garth claimed her daughter with ex-husband Peter Facinelli came across her father’s profile on Raya.

On the latest episode of her I Do, Part 2 podcast this Thursday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, cohost Jana Kramer and guest JP Rosenbaum were talking about dating apps, when Kramer mentioned she had been on Raya.

“I have a funny Raya story,” Garth interrupted. “My ex-husband Peter, I was told, was on Raya.”

“And his age range that he was looking for, was also the age range of his oldest daughter,” she added. “So, she came across him on her thing.”

She didn’t give any additional details, though the couple’s eldest child is daughter Luca, is now 27.

When asked about the comment, the 51-year-old actor’s rep told Page Six, “Peter went on one date on Raya and it was with his current partner, Lily Anne Harrison, who he’s been with for 10 years. They share a 2-year-old and are very happy.”

Garth and Facinelli share three daughters together: Luca, 22-year-old Lola and Fiona, 18. The Twilight actor and Harrison, 36, welcomed son Jack in 2022.

The two exes recently opened up about finally being in a good place with each other, more than 10 years after their divorce, with Facinelli joining her for an episode of her I Choose Me podcast back in June 2024.

After finalizing their divorce in 2013 after 12 years of marriage, Garth said the duo didn’t always have the best co-parenting relationship, noting that there was a lot of hurt left following their split. “I did my best,” she told Facinelli on her podcast at the time, explaining that she initially harbored a lot pain over their breakup, “but sometimes my best wasn’t the best.”

“We had a very good run,” the Can’t Hardly Wait actor added of their marriage. “A lot of times it wasn’t easy for either of us. Looking back on it, I felt like we were two parents that cared a lot, and whatever friction came up was because we really did care about the about our children.”

Their friendship has remained intact since, however, with Facinelli also popping up over the phone in the latest episode of Garth’s I Choose Me podcast on Thursday.

