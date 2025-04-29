Coachella Fined $20,000 for Travis Scott Set

BY: Walker Published 8 minutes ago

Travis Scott’s carefully curated Cactus Jack-themed Coachella didn’t come without a price.

Goldenvoice must pay a $20,000 fine to the City of Indio for going past curfew for several minutes during Travis Scott‘s set during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival, according to a statement from city officials.

On Saturday, April 12, Scott closed out his headlining set three minutes past 1 a.m., resulting in the fine. Goldenvoice has a longstanding agreement with officials from the city that the festival end at 1 a.m. each Friday and Saturday night and at 12 a.m. on Sundays. According to the agreement, Coachella is fined $20,000 for the first five minutes it exceeds the curfew limit.

Scott went over his allotted time due to his set starting late. In a statement to Billboard, the City of Indio said Saturday’s fine was the only curfew fine issued across all three festival weekends, including both Coachella weekends and the Stagecoach festival, which ended on Sunday (April 27).

Goldenvoice has been hit with curfew-related fines in the past. In 2009, Goldenvoice paid a $54,000 fine after singer Paul McCartney went 54 minutes over his allotted time. Two years ago, Goldenvoice racked up more than $168,000 in fines after six performers — Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, the Weeknd, Skrillex, Fred Again and Four Tet — blew past their curfew times. Last year, a late performance by Lana del Rey cost the festival $17,000.

While Goldenvoice officials have generally taken a hands-off approach to curfews and fines, other festivals have developed a reputation for cutting the power the minute an act goes past their allotted time. In 2021, festival organizers with BottleRock cut the power to the stage after a rollicky version of “Paradise City” sung by Guns N’ Roses and Dave Grohl went past the time limit. And in 2012, London police cut Bruce Springsteen‘s microphone and sound after he invited McCartney on stage — a full 30 minutes after his curfew had passed.

