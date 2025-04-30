Nelly Reflects On Donald Trump’s First 100 Days In Office, Sees It As “Glass Half Full”

BY: Walker Published 8 minutes ago

Months after facing intense backlash for performing at the Liberty Ball in celebration of President Donald Trump‘s inauguration, the St. Louis rapper is taking a stand for unity as Trump approaches his 100th day in office.

In a quick interview with Fox News Digital prior to his Stagecoach set on April 26, Nelly called himself a “glass half-full type of guy” when speaking on Trump’s first 100 days back in office.

“I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything,” Nelly, who performed at Stagecoach over the weekend, told the outlet in the interview published Tuesday (April 29). “I’m a glass-half-full type of guy. I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it.”

Nelly had previously faced backlash for performing at Trump’s Liberty Ball in January, which he pushed back on while in conversation with Willie D that month.

“I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this ’cause it’s an honor. I respect the office,” he said at the time. “It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever [is] in office.”

Nelly dominated during the day two slot at Stagecoach. Alongside Nelly, day two also featured performances from Jelly Roll, Shaboozey and more.

