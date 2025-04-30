Lil Durk’s Family Says False Evidence Fueled Murder Indictment

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Lil Durk has been behind bars since last October when authorities arrested him for an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors accused the rapper of placing a bounty on Quando Rondo, with whom he feuded.

However, Lil Durk’s lawyers are doing their best to get the murder-for-hire charge against him dismissed or at least get him out of jail on bail.

On Tuesday, the “All My Life” crooner’s family released a statement accusing the government of presenting “false evidence” against him.

“The recent developments in Durk’s legal case have brought a harsh truth to light,” the statement began. “The government presented false evidence to a grand jury to indict him.”

The statement continued, “That isn’t justice. That’s a violation of the very system that’s supposed to protect all of us.”

The family continued, “Durk has always used music to tell stories, to express pain, to heal — and yet those same lyrics are now being used against him.”

They added, “We refuse to stay silent as Black artists continue to be criminalized for their creativity. Rap is art.”

The family pleaded with people to support them in their quest. They said, “As a family, we are asking the public, the fans, and the culture to stand with us. Stand for truth. Stand for fairness. Stand for The Voice.”

The “Viral Moment” rapper’s family’s statement came after his attorneys’ latest attempts to get him out of jail or have his murder-for-hire charges thrown out, citing what they say is a flawed and misleading federal case built on unauthorized fan content.

According to multiple legal motions filed on Friday, April 18, federal prosecutors presented a version of the track “Wonderful Wayne and Jackie Boy,” featuring Durk and Babyface Ray, as proof the Chicago rapper tried to profit off the killing of Saviay’a Robinson, a relative of Quando Rondo, with whom Durk was allegedly in conflict.

Lil Durk, real name Durk Banks, has previously stated that the lyrics in question were written months before Robinson’s death, making it impossible for them to be about that incident.

In the April 18 court filing, his legal team argued that the video prosecutors referenced isn’t affiliated with him at all.

During a hearing in January, prosecutors claimed a video existed that matched Durk’s lyrics with disturbing footage of Robinson’s murder. “The bottom line is there was a video that was filmed showing defendant’s rival screaming, ‘No. No,’ that was placed over these lyrics,” the government said.

However, on April 18, Lil Durk’s lawyers countered that the video wasn’t made or shared by him. Instead, they explained that it originated from unaffiliated online fan accounts.

The rapper’s attorneys wrote in the filing per Complex, “The internet users who posted the videos…are apparent ‘fan pages’ maintained by people with no affiliation to Mr. Banks or Only the Family, Inc.”

They added, “It is unfair, misleading, and just flat-out wrong for the government to suggest that Mr. Banks is responsible for these video/audio edits or that they evidence his purported commercialization of a murder that he supposedly ordered.”

The videos in question were reportedly posted by YouTube accounts @otf_edit and @mymixtapez.

In light of what they called mishandled and misattributed evidence, Lil Durk’s legal team requested either his release to home confinement under a bond package valued at over $2 million or for the charges against him to be dropped entirely.

In a new twist, federal prosecutors introduced new evidence in their case against Lil Durk: an unreleased track titled “Scoom His A–.”

According to court documents filed on April 28 and obtained by Complex, the song, seized from a co-defendant’s phone, contains lyrics the government says “corroborate defendant’s danger.”

The lyrics reportedly reference “riding through Beverly Hills with choppers” and describe Durk as a “bounty hunter,” which prosecutors argue mirrors the method used in Saviay’a Robinson’s killing.

While “Scoom His A–” has not been officially released, the government insists it is authentic, stating, “The lyrics are authentic as the government seized the audio file from a co-conspirator’s cellular phone pursuant to a federal search warrant.”

Prosecutors maintain that Lil Durk’s latest bond request fails to demonstrate that he poses no flight risk or potential danger. A ruling on the motion has not yet been issued.

In October 2024, Lil Durk was arrested while trying to flee to Italy after being indicted in a murder-for-hire case tied to the 2022 killing of Saviay’a Robinson.

Prosecutors allege that during an attempted hit on Rondo, Saviay’a Robinson, who was in the vehicle with Rondo, was killed instead.

They also claimed that he used his OTF label to reward participants and avoid detection.

The feud reportedly traces back to the fatal shooting of King Von, a close associate of Durk’s, which prosecutors say was carried out by someone linked to Rondo.

Durk is also facing multiple wrongful death lawsuits, including one from FBG Duck’s mother, and is linked to two other murders, intensifying his ongoing legal troubles.

via: The Blast