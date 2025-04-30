BY: DM Published 1 hour ago

NFL legend turned podcaster, Shannon Sharpe, is in the middle of a messy scandal involving a woman named Gabriella Zuniga. The Hall of Fame tight end and ESPN analyst is at the center of a $50 million civil lawsuit filed by Zuniga and her attorney, Tony Buzbee. The 20-year-old OnlyFans model alleges that Sharpe sexually assaulted her on two occasions and subjected her to emotional abuse during their relationship, which began in 2023 when she was 19.

The lawsuit, filed in Nevada, details alleged incidents of sexual assault in October 2024 and January 2025. Zuniga claims that Sharpe manipulated and threatened her, and that he recorded and shared intimate videos without her consent. And while not much is known about Sharpe and Zuniga’s relationship, details about the model have slowly emerged.

Here is everything we know about the drama between the two.

Who is Gabriella Zuniga?

Advertisement

Zuniga is the central figure in a high-profile legal battle involving media personality Sharpe. According to the complaint, Zuniga met Sharpe at a Los Angeles gym in 2023 when she was 19. She claims that their relationship, which began consensually, became abusive over time. Zuniga has not publicly addressed the lawsuit and has only spoken through her attorney.

However, netizens have begun to dig up details about the model and her career. According to My Mixtapez, Zuniga is an OnlyFans performer, although she does not appear active on the platform. Zuniga could be awarded up to $50 million if victorious, although Sharpe has vowed to fight the case.

Sharpe has described the lawsuit as a “shakedown.” His attorney, Lanny Davis, released explicit text messages purportedly from Zuniga, suggesting a consensual relationship. “This is a shakedown,” Sharpe said in a video posted to Instagram. “I’m going to be open, transparent, and defend myself, because this isn’t right.”

Advertisement

Davis also stated that Sharpe had previously offered Zuniga $10 million to settle the matter, which the plaintiff rejected. In response, Zuniga’s attorney, Buzbee, released an audio recording in which Sharpe allegedly threatens her.

Shannon Sharpe has stepped down from hosting duties at ESPN.

Despite vehemently denying the allegations made by Zuniga, Sharpe has decided to step down from his duties at ESPN. He expressed his intention to return before the start of the NFL preseason.

“I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me,” Sharpe said. “I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.”

Advertisement

However, reports suggest that Sharpe did not have a choice in the matter. Insiders told Deadline that ESPN was planning to bench the Hall of Famers as the scandal unfolded. According to the publication, Sharpe’s previous attempt to settle with his accuser for $10 million “raised concerns” at ESPN.

If ESPN decides to keep Sharpe on “First Take,” he would not return for some time. The first preseason game is scheduled for July 31.

Should Shannon Sharpe have considered Gabriela Zuniga’s age before getting into a sexual relationship with her? Comment below!