Following a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, Shannon Sharpe’s future as a media personality is up in the air. After retiring from a stellar football career, Sharpe ventured into broadcasting. Sharpe began his media journey with CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” in 2004, providing insightful commentary and analysis. In 2016, he co-hosted Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” alongside Skip Bayless. Their dynamic, however, faced challenges, leading to Sharpe’s departure in 2023.

“A lot of that is my fault. Because there were times that led up to that—that I felt shots were taken and I let it go,” Sharpe told Stephen A. Smith about his time on “Undisputed.” “I was willing to play out the contract, but I knew it was going to end because he had started coming with greater, greater regularity, the disrespect.”

After leaving “Undisputed,” Sharpe joined ESPN’s “First Take” alongside Stephen A. Smith. However, due to legal trouble on April 22, Sharpe may not return to his hosting duties. Here’s a look at how his future could be impacted.

Shannon Sharpe promises to return to “First Take.”

Sharpe has vowed to return to ESPN’s “First Take,” but the process may be more difficult than he thinks. Gabriela Zuniga, the woman accusing Sharpe of abuse, has detailed very heinous abuse allegations. The $50 million lawsuit, filed in Nevada, accuses Sharpe of sexual assault, battery, and emotional distress during their two-year relationship.

Before the case became public, Front Office Sports reported that Sharpe was gearing up to sign a $100 million podcast deal. The potential agreement would encompass his entire Shay Shay Media network, including popular shows like “Club Shay Shay,” “Nightcap,” “Club 520 Podcast,” “The Bubba Dub Show,” and “Humble Baddies.” Amid Sharpe’s scandal, the status of the deal remains unknown. Meanwhile, Sharpe continues to appear on his podcasts and shows no signs of stepping down.

Sharpe’s media presence has surged since he departed from FS1’s “Undisputed.” His interview with comedian Katt Williams on “Club Shay Shay” has amassed over 89 million views on YouTube, contributing to the podcast’s nearly 4 million subscribers.

Gabriela Zuniga is not backing down from her claims.

Zuniga alleges that Sharpe sexually assaulted her on two occasions and shared intimate videos without her consent. She also claims that Sharpe manipulated and threatened her throughout their relationship, using his power and influence to control her. In response, Sharpe has denied all allegations, labeling the lawsuit as a “shakedown.”

His legal team released explicit text messages purportedly from Zuniga, suggesting a consensual relationship. One message reads, “I know u miss this big juicy a**…$25k for each cheek,” per TMZ. Sharpe’s attorney, Lanny J. Davis, argues that these messages indicate the nature of their relationship was consensual and initiated by Zuniga.

Sharpe addressed the claims in a video posted to his Instagram account, but he has not spoken about the ordeal since. Meanwhile, he continues to post on his social media pages and has not indicated whether he will pause production on his current slate of podcasts. “Nightcap,” which is co-hosted by Chad Ochocinco, aired a new episode on April 27 — days after the lawsuit was filed.

