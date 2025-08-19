BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

A parliamentarian caused a cultural spat by asking whether officials should change the three-letter code for the Indian Gaya International Airport — GAY — because some people find it uncomfortable.

Gaya’s three-letter tag is in line with the global naming convention — often the first three letters of a city name — and in this case is a direct derivative of “Gaya.” The code has been in official use since 2011, when regular scheduled service began on the Gaya–Varanasi–Delhi route. Now, an Indian lawmaker is suggesting the code be changed to something less offensive.

Requests to change the airport code have been denied.

According to the Hindustan Times, the exchange began in the Rajya Sabha when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Dr. Bhim Singh submitted a written question. He pointed out that the airport’s International Air Transport Association (IATA) location identifier reads “GAY” and called the label “socially and culturally offensive and uncomfortable.” On Aug. 4, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol replied in writing to the Upper House. He explained how airport codes are assigned and why officials cannot easily change them.

“IATA location codes are primarily intended for commercial airline operations and are issued at the request of airline operators. Air India had approached IATA seeking a change of the existing airport code,” Mohol wrote. “However, IATA has conveyed that under the provisions of IATA Resolution 763, assigned three-letter codes are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns.”

The ministry revealed that it and the Airports Authority of India have received requests to change the code in the past. Air India also submitted a request. However, IATA has so far declined to revise the identifier.

Gaya is close to a sacred land.

The issue resurfaced this week because Gaya is not an ordinary airport. It sits a few kilometers from Bodh Gaya, where Siddhartha Gautama is believed to have attained enlightenment. The airport also welcomes tourist traffic from across Asia. For some lawmakers and local petitioners, the juxtaposition of a sacred city with an English word that carries a distinct social meaning raised concerns.

However, changing an IATA code is not like renaming a street sign. IATA’s own rules — cited by the ministry in its parliamentary reply — treat three-letter location identifiers as effectively permanent. The association typically considers altering codes only when there is a demonstrable threat to aviation safety or other operational necessity, not for reasons of social preference.

For now, Gaya’s IATA code will stay in place unless IATA itself authorizes a change for operational reasons. “IATA has conveyed that under the provisions of IATA Resolution 763, assigned three-letter codes are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances,” the ministry’s written reply said. Gaya International Airport’s operator, the Airports Authority of India, and civil aviation officials have not announced any new attempts to petition IATA on the matter following the Rajya Sabha exchange.

Any administrative change would need buy-in from the international agency that issues the codes and be backed by a strong operational justification. Until then, Gaya will remain GAY on flight boards and charts.

