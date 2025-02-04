Reagan Airport Employees Arrested for Allegedly Leaking Video of DC Plane Crash

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Two employees of the authority that manages Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were arrested over their alleged involvement in leaking surveillance footage of last week’s deadly midair aircraft collision to CNN.

Both employees of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) are charged in connection with making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records, MWAA spokesperson Rob Yingling told USA TODAY Tuesday morning.

Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, was charged with computer trespass Friday, Yingling said.

The charge is a misdemeanor, according to court records.

Mbengue was booked into the Arlington County Adult Detention Center and released on his own recognizance, officials said.

Following further police investigation, Yingling said, Jonathan Savoy, 45, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged with computer trespass on Sunday.

Yingling said Savoy was released on a summons by a magistrate assigned to the case.

Airport Authority officials did not specify how the footage was obtained or distributed but the viral video aired by news outlets shows the moment an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided.

The crash killed 67 people in the deadliest air disaster in more than two decades.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Arlington County General District Court records show Mbengue was slated to be arraigned on the charge Monday, but the hearing was continued. A future arraignment date had not been set as of Tuesday.

A court clerk told USA TODAY an attorney of record was not listed on file for Mbengue Tuesday and he has until May 2 to prove he has obtained a lawyer.

It was not immediately known when Savoy was due in court, or whether he had obtained an attorney in his case.

