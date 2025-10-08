Porsha Williams Reveals She’s Dating a Man and Woman After Simon Guobadia Divorce [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

Porsha Williams is openly discussing her new dating life following her divorce from Simon Guobadia. At CultureCon, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed she is dating two people—a man and a woman—and shared how these new relationships differ from her past with a perceived narcissist.

Advertisement

Williams explained that, unlike previous partners who “love-bombed” her, her current partners are “normal people” who challenge her and hold her accountable. She admitted this has made it difficult for her to open up, as she’s accustomed to the intense but insincere pursuit of narcissists.

Advertisement

This new chapter comes after a contentious divorce from Guobadia, which was finalized in June 2025 after a battle over their prenuptial agreement. Guobadia has since been deported to Nigeria.