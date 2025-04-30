Home > HUMAN INTEREST

Feeling Exposed? Let’s Talk About the Rights of OnlyFans Creators

BY: Jasmine Franklin

Published 1 minute ago

Feeling Exposed? Let’s Talk About The Rights Of OnlyFans Creators
Credit: Pexels/Anna Tarazevich

The rise of subscription-based platforms like OnlyFans has flipped the script on who controls content — and who profits from it. Creators now have the tools to build their brands, define their boundaries, and connect with audiences directly. But even with that autonomy, legal protections can feel murky, especially when personal content collides with public curiosity.

As the creator economy expands, so does the need for clear protections. The rights of OnlyFans creators are foundational to privacy, ownership, and dignity.

The Legal Parameters for OnlyFans for Creators

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OnlyFans (@onlyfans)

 

Advertisement

While OnlyFans markets itself as creator-first, legal clarity doesn’t always follow. In the U.S., adult content sits in a liminal space: it’s legal to produce and distribute, yet deeply stigmatized. That tension creates room for exploitation and confusion. Many creators don’t realize that their legal protections differ depending on where they live, what kind of content they produce, and how their platform defines ownership.

The platform’s terms of service give creators copyright over their original content. But that doesn’t stop the use of the site from using it. According to OnlyFans, while each creator owns their content, “each creator grants OnlyFans a legal right to use the content on the platform by displaying the content to the Creator’s Fans.”

Additionally, a fan cannot reuse a creator’s content just because they purchased it. If a creator’s content is stolen, they can report it to OnlyFans to remove it.

“We notify websites, hosting services, and domain registrars when content stolen from OnlyFans’ Creators is on their platforms. We also notify all major search engines of these infringements,” the website states.

Advertisement

However, there isn’t a guarantee that the stolen content can be removed. And creators are allowed to pursue legal action.

Does OnlyFans offer Creators any tools to help them to protect their content?

OnlyFans offers a free digital watermarking tool to help creators protect their content. A watermark appears as light text across a creator’s photos or videos, making it harder for others to copy or misuse the material without permission.

Creators can add watermarks to any content they post on the platform at no cost. OnlyFans also lets creators customize the watermark’s appearance to match their branding or preferences.

Advertisement

Your Personal Data Is Yours—Or Is It?

Feeling Exposed? Let’s Talk About The Rights Of OnlyFans Creators
Credit: Canva/maxxa_satori

Even the savviest creators are confused by the difference between copyright and privacy rights. Copyright protects the media — the videos, images, and written posts. If you made it, you own it. But privacy law goes deeper. It governs how your likeness, name, and identity can be used, especially without your permission.

“We will only use your Personal Data for the purposes for which we collected it, unless we reasonably consider that we need to use it for another reason and that reason is compatible with the original purpose,” the website claims.

OnlyFans may include 3rd party links or plug-ins. If a user clicks on those links, then that 3rd party site could share their personal data, which the popular platform is not responsible for. Furthermore, that rule does not apply to a creator’s content. OnlyFans also provides a table for what your data will be collected and used for.

Advertisement

When Privacy Becomes a Headline: The Case of Gabriella Zuniga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LBS (@lovebscott)

 

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Gabriella Zuniga, an OnlyFans creator, is suing Shannon Sharpe for sexual assault. She initially filed her lawsuit under “Jane Doe,” but Sharpe’s legal team released her identity. Sharpe then publicized their sexually explicit text messages, giving the public access to her name, persona, and private exchanges. There is also an alleged sex tape, which Sharpe is asking to be released.

Unfortunately, once Zuniga’s identity became public, media outlets rushed to dissect her digital footprint, including her OnlyFans content, which she isn’t currently active on. The lawsuit quickly shifted from a legal claim to a media spectacle. That said, it calls into question her rights as an OnlyFans creator. 

Advertisement

The Fight to Be Seen—and Respected

At its core, the rights of OnlyFans creators are about consent. Consent to create. Consent to share. Consent to control the narrative. The creator economy isn’t going anywhere. And neither is the need for clearer, stronger protections. If we’re going to celebrate empowerment, we need to safeguard it, too.

Do you think OnlyFans does enough to protect their content creators? Comment your thoughts below!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Ariana Grande And Mariah Carey Have A Collaboration Coming On Barbra Streisand’s Stacked New Album

By: Walker
NEWS

Nelly Reflects On Donald Trump’s First 100 Days In Office, Sees It As “Glass Half Full”

By: Walker
NEWS

Brian McKnight Sues Jaguar Wright Over Claim He Abused Ex-Wife And Prostitutes

By: Walker
NEWS

Mel B Asked About ‘Illicit Drugs’ in $5 Million Court War With Ex-Husband Stephen

By: Walker
queer erotica artists
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Stroke of Genius: 7 Queer Erotica Artists You Need to Know

By: Kara Johnson
Shannon Sharpe
CELEBRITY

Say It Ain’t So: Shannon Sharpe’s Media Future Is Uncertain Following Sexual Assault Lawsuit

By: DM
NEWS

Lil Durk’s Family Says False Evidence Fueled Murder Indictment

By: Walker
gabriela zuniga shannon sharpe
CELEBRITY

Gabriella Zuniga: Get to Know the Woman Suing Shannon Sharpe

By: DM
NEWS

Mary J. Blige Sued for $5 Million by Misa Hylton Over Alleged Album Sabotage and Contract Interference

By: Walker
NEWS

Monica Lewinsky on Halle Berry Saying She Appreciates Being Referenced in Rap Songs: ‘Wanna Trade?’

By: Walker