BY: DM Published 1 hour ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Bosco is officially off the market — almost! During her Seattle GrindHaus show at The Crocodile on Oct. 18, her longtime boyfriend, Blake, proposed on stage. According to Pink News, Blake got down on one knee during Bosco’s set. Witnesses said Bosco nodded yes, slipped on the ring, and kissed her fiancé as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Advertisement

Fans first met Bosco in 2022, when she dominated “Drag Race” Season 14 and later won the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Fight that same year. Now she’s taking center stage in real life too, celebrating an engagement that has the entire community cheering her on.

Bosco Is Engaged to Her Longtime Partner, Blake.

Bosco’s engagement turned her already exciting GrindHaus show into a spectacle of love. The crowd went wild as she joyfully said yes. She later confirmed the big news on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos from the night and writing, “Love you forever, Blake.” Blake posted the moment on his own Instagram Story, captioning a photo of himself on one knee with, “Get to spend forever with my best friend,” according to Just Jared.

Advertisement

The couple will celebrate six years together in November. They first met in late 2019, and fans got a heartfelt glimpse into their love story when Blake took the mic to share it live. “It was me being a timid boy on the side of the stage at the end of the show. We looked very different back then,” Blake said. “The following years brought a lot of the hard stuff, starting with me completely fumbling when you asked me to be your [partner]. [She] wrote this cute card that had ‘check yes or no’ on it. We were at dinner and I was fucking way too nervous and just didn’t look at it.”

Fellow queens and fans flooded the comments with love, sharing supportive messages to the newly engaged pair. “I’m so happy for you two,” Daya Betty wrote. A fan added, “I’m so jealous because I wanted to marry Bosco! Congratulations my honey bunny!”

Advertisement

Bosco and Blake’s love story joins a growing list of “Drag Race” romances.

Monét X Change and Andy Short got engaged after more than four years together. The “All Stars” Season 4 co-winner announced on Sept. 17 that her longtime boyfriend popped the question.

Season 5 and All Stars 2 queen Alaska Thunderf**k also found her forever love. She revealed that her partner, Matthew — a Los Angeles-based producer and educator — proposed after her grandmother’s 90th birthday. “I love him so much, and he’s the best,” Alaska told Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Plastique Tiara is also engaged to her boyfriend. The Season 11 and All Stars 9 star showed off a massive emerald-cut ring this summer, telling “The Pit Shop” that she and her partner of three years are “happily, happily engaged.” “He is the light of my life,” Plastique said. “I’m just so happy, so excited.”

Jinkx Monsoon married Michael Abbott in January 2021 during an intimate at-home ceremony. Abbott — a performer and audio producer — wrote on Instagram that marrying Jinkx, his “best friend and love of my life,” was the “greatest” thing they’ve ever done.

Advertisement

Which “Drag Race” queen do you think will be next to walk down the aisle? Comment below!