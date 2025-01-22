BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

The “RuPaul Drag Race” franchise has a new queen! “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All-Stars” delivered its first-ever winner in a season packed with fierce competition. RuPaul gathered 12 incredible queens from across the globe, all vying for the $200,000 grand prize and a coveted spot. And as you know, there can only be one winner — congratulations Alyssa Edwards!

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race:’ A Gateway to Drag Royalty

Since its debut, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has launched the careers of countless drag queen legends, bringing drag culture into the mainstream. It pushes boundaries, starting conversations about identity and artistry. Past and present queens have used their platforms to educate, uplift, and challenge societal norms, proving drag is more than just an art form.

With “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All-Stars,” the show expanded its reach, uniting queens from different countries and showcasing the universal language of drag. Each queen brought her unique flair, proving that creativity, resilience, and talent transcend it all. This global celebration of drag reinforced that the art form belongs to everyone, no matter where they come from.

Alyssa Edwards: The Queen of Queens

One of the contestants vying for the crown was Alyssa Edwards! She previously competed in the “RuPaul Drag Race” and the all-stars franchise. During her time on the shows, the small-town native quickly became a favorite due to her larger-than-life personality, razor-sharp humor and one-liners, and jaw-dropping performances.

Her journey started in Mesquite, Texas, where Justin Johnson transformed from a shy small-town boy into one of drag’s most beloved stars. Her rise to fame didn’t happen overnight, but her determination, hard work, and undeniable star power propelled her to global success. Her performance on “Global All-Stars” cemented her legacy as one of the best to do it.

Since taking the crown, she hasn’t slowed down. In April 2025, she kicks off her highly anticipated “Crowned” Tour. The show promises an evening of unforgettable stories and performances. The dance coach plans to share her journey from a small-town dreamer to a global drag icon.

“Get ready for an evening of stories you will never forget,” Edwards teased in her tour announcement.

She also celebrated her 45th birthday earlier this year, proving that age doesn’t limit greatness. She continues to thrive as a performer, role model, and inspiration to fans everywhere.

The Reign of a True Queen

As the newly crowned queen prepares for her tour, her impact on the drag community and beyond remains undeniable. Edwards’ story reminds everyone that hard work and staying true to yourself can take you from a small-town stage to global stardom. From her lively performances to her inspiring words, she embodies what it means to be a queen. Fans can’t wait to see what she does next as she continues to reign in the spotlight. The world of drag is lucky to have her, and her legacy is only just beginning.

What was your favorite performance from “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All-Stars?” Comment below!