RuPaul Continues Historic Run as Most Emmy-Awarded Host for a Reality or Competition Program with 8th Category Win

RuPaul won the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program and continues to reign as the most awarded host in Emmys history.

via Variety:

This marks the eighth consecutive win for RuPaul, who also holds the record for most wins by a person of color.

During his speech, the producer and host said, “I’m so proud to be a part of this medium, you invited me to be a part of this. You are my family,” RuPaul said. He went on to thank his family and World of Wonder producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey.

He shared a story about being “at the bottom” and sleeping on his friend Larry Tee’s couch. “He told me, ‘These are terrible times. Remember who you are, don’t give up.’” Speaking to the audience, RuPaul said, “I want to tell all these kids out here in the business, remember who you are. Do not give up. Stick with it, kiddo, and remember who you are.”

With his win, RuPaul adds to his collection of awards. He won a Tony Award last year for producing the Broadway show “A Strange Loop,” and is shy of an Oscar and Grammy award to achieve EGOT status.

RuPaul beat the hosts of “Queer Eye” (Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness), “Nailed It!” (Nicole Byer), “Top Chef” (Padma Lakshmi) and “Baking It” (Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph). “RuPaul’s Drag Race” also reclaimed the trophy for outstanding competition program category after losing last year to “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 was yet another historic season for the show: Winner Sasha Colby was the first Native Hawaiian queen to appear on the show, and was also the first winner of Polynesian descent.

The episode submitted for Emmys consideration was “Wigloose: The Rusical,” a parody of “Footloose.” Set in the small town of West Bumtuck, drag has been outlawed.

The timely episode was conceived over a year ago. In that time, the U.S. saw a surge of anti-drag and anti-trans bills being passed legislatively, as well as ongoing hate crimes against the community. Producer Tom Campbell said, “We realized how timely it was, and it was so beautiful and important.” He added, “I don’t take it for granted and I’m not trying to be a scaredy cat. Sometimes people say ‘Oh, there’s too much drag race or enough already. It’s like no, our existence could be put out like that.”

