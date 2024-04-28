Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Discussed Marriage: Report | lovebscott.com

According to recent reports, Zendaya and Tom Holland have had discussions about marriage, which suggests that they are considering taking their relationship to the next level. However, they haven’t officially announced any wedding plans as of yet.

“There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” a source told PEOPLE.

The British actor and the Euphoria star, both 27, met while filming the Spider-Man movie trilogy together. Although dating rumors began in 2017, they didn’t make their relationship public until 2021, and they’ve largely kept their romance to themselves since then.

“They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part. Both are private,” the insider explained, adding that being in the public eye “has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle last year. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Holland echoed Zendaya’s comments in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Another source told PEOPLE, “They are proud of each other’s successes and totally supportive. This is a plus in their relationship making it equal.”

“They are each caring toward the other,” the source added. “It’s not a case where one is caring and the other isn’t so much. They are great people and are there for the good and bad. As busy as they are, this is super important.”

Zendaya’s new film Challengers opened in theaters this weekend, and Holland has been eagerly promoting it on social media.

Holland is starring in a limited-run production of Romeo and Juliet in London’s West End starting in May. Zendaya told Vogue in a recent cover story that she “could not be more proud. I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can.”

via: RadarOnline