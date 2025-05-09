BY: DM Published 1 day ago

As companies like Target scale back their diversity and inclusion efforts, Walmart is seemingly support for the LGBTQIA+ community with its 2025 Pride Collection. The “Pride Always” line is bursting with bold, affirming pieces designed to celebrate love, identity, and self-expression. The company previously doubled down on its support for the LGBTQIA+ community, emphasizing that they are proud to be advocates.

Walmart’s Chief Merchandising Officer, Latriece Watkins, affirmed the company’s decision to stand for equal rights. “Walmart stores sell products all year that support different groups, adding that in this particular case, we haven’t changed anything in our assortment,” Watkins shared via WGAC. “We want everybody to feel comfortable shopping with us, and we want everybody to feel comfortable and excited about working at Walmart.”

Walmart has since released its 2025 Pride collection, which is filled with rainbow-striped apparel and cheeky accessories. Here is a look at the retail giant’s new slate of LGBTQIA+-themed products.

Walmart’s new Pride collection is loud and proud!

Walmart’s Pride collection features rainbow-striped apparel and cheeky accessories. Pieces include a “Totes Gay” tote bag, a fanny pack stamped with “I [love] Gay People,” and a “Beyond Gender” notebook. Shoppers can also find rainbow-themed pool floats and colorful kitchenware. There are even playful pet toys designed to let folks rep their pride loud and proud.

The LGBTQIA+ community has responded with mixed feelings. One person tweeted, “Bro Walmart just dropped a pride line and I HAVE to get this,” alongside a photo of a shirt that reads “Homo estas?” Others were less enthusiastic. In a viral video, a woman criticized Walmart’s new collection, saying, “Walmart really making me not wanna be gay no more … we can just go ahead and skip Pride Month.” The video has circulated online, with netizens suggesting the clothes are too gimmicky.

Walmart has faced backlash for rolling back DEI initiatives.

While many appreciate Walmart’s visible support through its Pride merchandise, others express concern over the rollback of DEI initiatives. The company confirmed it will discontinue its five-year, $100 million commitment to the Center for Racial Equity, a nonprofit established in 2020. The center was created to address systemic inequities affecting Black and African American communities. Additionally, Walmart will stop considering race and gender in supplier contracts.

These changes come in the wake of mounting pressure from conservative activists. Robby Starbuck has led campaigns against corporate DEI policies. Starbuck claimed credit for influencing Walmart’s decision, stating he had discussions with company executives about their DEI initiatives.

Walmart stated that the decision reflects an evolving strategy to foster a “sense of belonging” rather than focusing on DEI terminology. “We are willing to change alongside our associates and customers who represent all of America,” a company spokesperson said, per CNN. “We’ve been on a journey and know we aren’t perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging.”

Will you support Walmart’s Pride collection, or did their move to roll back DEI initiatives make you want to skip the checkout line?