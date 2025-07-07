BY: DM Published 22 hours ago

Thousands of LGBTQIA+ folks and allies gathered in León, Guanajuato, to form the largest human Pride flag in Mexico — and possibly the world. It wasn’t just about the spectacle. It was a loud, living, breathing reminder that queer Mexicans aren’t going anywhere.

Mexico’s journey toward LGBTQIA+ equality has been rocky, but there have been advancements in recent years. In 2015, the country’s Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. By March 2025, Mexico City’s congress cemented non-binary gender recognition into local law. Public support has grown alongside these legal wins. A 2020 Pew survey found that 69 percent of Mexicans believe society should accept homosexuality — up from 61 percent in 2013. Younger generations are leading the charge, showing even greater support.

In León, that shift is coming to life. Thousands of LGBTQIA+ Mexicans and allies are making their voices heard this Pride Month by creating a massive human Pride flag — right in a place where queer communities once faced open hostility.

Mexico’s human Pride flag may be the biggest ever created.

Organizers say over 18,000 people showed up at the Zócalo on June 22, rocking coordinated red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple shirts to turn the park into a giant, vibrant flag. Participants transformed the expansive square into a living emblem of LGBTQIA+ unity. At the center of the formation stood Mayor Clara Brugada Molina, leading the crowd. “In the midst of war, suffering, lack of dialogue and the pressing need for peaceful resolution of conflicts between nations, Mexico City decided to raise the flag of sexual diversity as a symbol of peace,” she said via Mexico News Daily.

By 10:30 a.m., choreography set to Alaska y Dinarama’s defiant anthem “A quién le importa” had everyone moving in unison — step, sway, spin — painting the plaza red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet. Culture Minister Ana Francis Mor, who helped organize the event, underscored its global impact. “There has never been such an expression anywhere in the world,” she told El Universal per Mexico News Daily.

The human Pride flag event kicked off a wave of even bigger celebrations. On June 28, Mexico City hosted its 47th annual Pride parade along Paseo de la Reforma, drawing 800,000 attendees.

LGBTQIA+ equality is growing in Mexico.

Mexico’s journey toward LGBTQIA+ equality spans more than a century. Back in 1871, the country decriminalized homosexuality under French rule. Decades later, Mexico City made history as the first jurisdiction in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage. However, despite these historic milestones, violence against the LGBTQIA+ community remains a serious and persistent threat. Human rights groups report that Mexico ranks among the most dangerous countries in Latin America for LGBTQIA+ people. Between 2018 and 2022, watchdog organizations like ReportOUT documented 453 homicides of LGBTQIA+ individuals in Mexico — a number they say likely falls short of the actual toll.

When it comes to trans communities, the crisis deepens. Mexico stands as the second-deadliest country in Latin America for trans people, behind only Brazil. From 2021 to 2023, more than 231 trans individuals were murdered— most of them trans women, according to The Guardian.

