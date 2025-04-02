BY: DM Published 3 minutes ago

Since starting his second term as president, and years before, President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism and policy actions toward Mexico. From imposing tariffs to making contentious statements about Mexico’s government, these developments have sparked serious concern. Now, there are heightened tensions between the two nations, leaving many to wonder if Mexico will fire back.

Rumors that the nation will soon require Americans to obtain visas before traveling to the country have since emerged. And while the Mexican president has pushed back against Trump’s rhetoric, there has not been a formal update to travel requirements. Here is a breakdown of what really happened.

Do Americans need a visa to travel to Mexico?

Trump’s apparent disdain for Mexico is growing. On March 26, Trump announced a 25% tariff on imported automobiles, a move that heavily impacts Mexico due to its substantial auto exports to the U.S. The administration argues that these tariffs would boost domestic manufacturing and address trade imbalances. However, critics warn that such actions could lead to increased vehicle prices and potential job losses in both countries.

Despite Trump’s political moves, U.S. citizens do not need a visa for short-term visits to Mexico. Americans can enjoy visa-free travel to Mexico for tourism, business, or transit purposes for up to 180 days. However, travelers should be aware of existing requirements. While a visa isn’t necessary, Mexico requires all foreign visitors to complete a Multiple Migration Form (FMM), commonly known as a tourist card, per The U.S. Department of State. This document can be obtained online through the National Institute of Migration’s website or upon arrival at Mexican ports of entry. The FMM is valid for up to 180 days and must be carried alongside a valid U.S. passport during your stay.

The President of Mexico is not backing down.

Trump’s tariffs are part of a broader strategy called “Liberation Day,” set to take effect on April 2. This initiative seeks to impose extensive tariffs on international goods, including those from Mexico.

Economists, however, caution that these measures could result in a huge blow to America’s economy. “With each tariff action we’re rapidly approaching a universal tariff that would be damaging to the economy,” economist Alex Durante told The Guardian.

In response to U.S. actions, President Sheinbaum has accused the United States of harboring drug cartels and highlighted the involvement of American citizens in criminal activities within Mexico. She has also suggested that Mexico would impose its own tariffs if Trump moves forward with his plans. Her administration remains vigilant, and prepared to implement countermeasures if necessary.

“There is no reason, rationale, or justification to support this decision that will affect our people and nations. Nobody wins,” Sheinbaum said at a press conference (per Reuters).

It’s important to stay informed about any changes to travel policies — because who doesn’t love a Mexico getaway? But despite circulating rumors and misleading information suggesting new visa requirements for U.S. citizens, the Mexican government has not implemented any changes. There is no visa required for stays under 180 days. Just remember to complete your FMM, keep your passport valid, and stay updated on any travel advisories.

