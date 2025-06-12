Home > NEWS

Is Greece LGBTQIA+-Friendly? Here’s What Queer Travelers Should Know

BY: DM

Published 6 hours ago

Greece
Source: Unsplash

When a spot makes headlines for gay-friendly vibes, everyone’s ears perk up. Greece just scored a major win by legalizing same-sex marriage in February 2024, becoming the first Orthodox Christian nation to do so. Lawmakers passed the bill with a commanding majority, and it grants full parental and adoption rights to same-sex couples — though it stops short of covering surrogacy. Advocates hailed it as a milestone, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis framed it as Greece’s commitment to progressive, European values, per AP.

However, legal wins don’t always mean everyday acceptance. If you’re LGBTQIA+ and planning a trip to Greece, you’ll want to stay aware — safety concerns are real. Though it’s a world away from the U.S., you can find plenty of online intel about how queer-friendly each destination is. Here’s a look at how Greece measures up on LGBTQIA+ inclusivity.

Is Greece LGBTQIA+-friendly?
Greece
Source: Unsplash

In Athens and Mykonos — two destinations that practically bleed rainbow flags — you’ll find buzzing queer scenes, from Gazi’s club nights to sunset pool parties on the island. According to the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, both spots consistently top travel-friendly lists, and you’ll catch queer travelers mingling with locals at sleek cafés and pop-up drag shows.

Still, remember you’re in a country that blends ancient tradition with modern values. In rural villages and on quieter islands, some folks might not vibe with public displays of affection, so you’ll want to dial it down if you’re off the beaten path. The British Foreign Office even issued a discreet travel warning in spring 2024, urging LGBTQIA+ tourists to stay mindful of local customs outside major hubs, Euro News reports.

If you’re plotting your next getaway, Gay Travel 4 U has outlined events designed for LGBTQIA+ folks. For the ultimate blend of history, beach-club beats, and Pride energy, June’s Athens Pride and Thessaloniki Pride would make a perfect trip.

Greece is leading the charge for inclusivity within Orthodox Christian nations.
Man in Greece
Source: Unsplash

On the policy front, Greece’s anti-discrimination laws cover both sexual orientation and gender identity, and hate-crime statutes rank among Europe’s toughest. Trans folks won’t need surgery or sterilization to change their legal gender since 2017, and non-binary naming rights got court approval back in 2018. ILGA places Greece firmly in the upper tier of its 2024 Rainbow Map rankings, praising its blend of legislative progress and active civil-society organizations.

Greece’s commitment isn’t just legislative — it’s cultural, too. In May 2022, the health ministry banned conversion therapy on minors. This marked a clear “no-entry” sign to harmful practices that were once hidden in plain sight. “There were some false treatments that stated that when a minor has chosen a different sexual orientation, his parents could supposedly proceed with ‘treatments’ for this child to ‘return to normality'”, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said per Reuters. “Obviously, these treatments are not only not a therapy, but they are not supported scientifically.”

While no destination is perfect, Greece appears to be headed in the right direction. Greece’s laws indicate progress, packing solid protections and game-changing rights for LGBTQIA+ communities.

Have you traveled to Greece as an LGBTQIA+ person? What was your experience like?

