BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

Gay men in Greece may soon face new restrictions on family planning, as the government moves to ban surrogacy for same-sex male couples and single men. The proposed legislation comes just over a year after Greece became the first Orthodox Christian-majority country to legalize same-sex marriage and adoption.

Here is a breakdown of how the move could impact those already living in the country.

Single gay men could lose the ability to adopt children in Greece.

Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis announced on April 1 that the proposed changes aim to clarify the legal definition of “inability to carry a pregnancy.” “We are now clarifying unequivocally that the concept of inability to carry a pregnancy does not refer to an inability arising from one’s gender,” Floridis said (per ABC News). “In other words, a woman may be unable to carry a pregnancy whether she is in a male-female couple, a female same-sex couple, or on her own.”

Advertisement

This move has left many scratching their heads, especially considering the country’s recent strides toward LGBTQIA+ equality. While same-sex couples can adopt, the surrogacy ban feels like a step backward for those hoping to start a family through assisted reproduction. Critics argue that the proposed ban is discriminatory and undermines the progress made toward equality. “We are not just dismayed by this blatant discriminatory move, but also very concerned about the perpetuation and amplification of gender stereotypes and anti-gay tropes,” said Ron Poole-Dayan, executive director of Men Having Babies.

Supporters of the ban, including conservative groups and the influential Orthodox Church, claim it’s necessary to prevent Greece from becoming a hub for human trafficking related to surrogacy. They point to an increase in foreign women registering as single residents in Greece to become surrogates, according to Out TV.

Greece has weird views about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Greece has been straddling the fence when it comes to LGBTQIA+ rights. In February 2024, Greece made headlines by becoming the first Orthodox Christian-majority nation to legalize same-sex marriage. However, not everyone was in favor of the move.

Advertisement

A poll conducted in January 2024 revealed that approximately 55% of Greeks supported same-sex marriage, while 53% were in favor of adoption rights for same-sex couples. However, the same poll indicated that more than 60% opposed reforms to surrogacy laws to include same-sex couples. The Greek Orthodox Church has also been vocal in its opposition to these changes, according to The Orthodox Times. They suggested that laws protecting same-sex couples do not “satisfy the rights of children to have both a father and a mother.”

As the debate unfolds, the LGBTQIA+ community and human rights organizations are mobilizing to challenge what they perceive as a regressive step in the fight for equality. The outcome of this legislative effort will have significant implications for family rights and LGBTQIA+ equality in Greece.

Do you think concerns over human trafficking should outweigh the reproductive rights of LGBTQIA+ folks in Greece? Comment below!