DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin Claps Back at Kim Kardashian Over ICE Raids Post

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 2 minutes ago

Following Kim’s description of the Trump administration’s raids as “inhumane,” McLaughlin responded to the reality star on X.

The Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs is slamming Kim Kardashian after she shared a post criticizing the immigration raids in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday night, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to call out the Trump administration’s ICE raids, which have led to protests in Los Angeles, with the President responding by bringing in the National Guard and the Marines.

Kim, 44, described the immigration raids as “inhumane.”

“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great,” the SKIMS founder began. “But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families, in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right.”

“Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family,” she continued. “No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely.

“There HAS to be a BETTER way,” Kim wrote, concluding her message.

On Wednesday morning, McLaughlin took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her thoughts on Kim’s statement.

In her post, McLaughlin posted four screenshots that featured mugshots and information of alleged criminals, whom she claimed were detained by ICE during the raids in Los Angeles.

“@KimKardashian, which one of these convicted child molesters, murderers, drug traffickers and rapists would you like to stay in the county?” she wrote alongside the photos. “These are just a few of the convicted illegal criminals who have been picked up in the last 72 hours.”

Despite the Trump administration claiming that ICE is prioritizing the most violent criminals, ICE agents have seemingly been targeting any and all undocumented workers at businesses, parking lots, fruit stands, and even produce farms.

During an appearance on Monday’s MSBNC’s Morning Joe, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan was asked if “everyone” who has been arrested by ICE has a “criminal record.”

“Absolutely not,” Homan said. “And I’ve said from Day 1, January 20, we will prioritize public safety threats and national security threats. However, we will enforce law.”

“We’re going to enforce immigration law,” he added, “especially in sanctuary cities.”

via: TooFab

