Say What Now? Simon Cowell Accepts Dare to Freeze His Nipples on America’s Got Talent, Shocks Cohosts [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 10 minutes ago

After Mel B gave the group an X, she said she’d reconsider if Cowell let them use his nipples with their frozen baton.

Simon Cowell went above and beyond to get Mel B to reverse her buzzer decision on America’s Got Talent.

On Tuesday’s new episode, The Osaka Philharmonic from Japan took the stage for a performance incorporating harmonicas, shirtless men and dry ice that really has to be seen to be believed.

Advertisement

Watch their unique act below.

At first, all the judges laughed at what unfolded before their eyes — before Mel B hit her buzzer, giving the group their first X.

“Mel, how could you buzz that?” Cowell asked.

“I didn’t get it and I didn’t really like it,” she replied, followed by a ton of boos from the studio audience, who appeared very impressed by their wild talent.

Advertisement

“I do have to say that they tricked me because they seem very serious,” Sofia Vergara said with a smile on her face after they finished performing. She then added, “I’m like ‘Oh my God, this is gonna go to another level’ and then it was this stupidity.”

After cracking a few jokes, Howie Mandel made it clear he “loved it.”

The Spice Girl then came up with a dare for Cowell, saying that if he went on stage and got his nipples frozen, she would reverse her vote.

“Do you want to freeze my nipples?” Cowell asked, before the crowd motivated him to get out of his seat and onto the stage, joining the group act.

Advertisement

Cowell didn’t fully take off his shirt, but raised it enough for the audience to get an eyeful of his physique — some of them clearly impressed by what he was hiding under his shirt. He then had the dry ice touch his nipple, while blowing in to the harmonica, just like the men of the Philharmonic.

After seeing Cowell perform with the act on stage, Mel B made good on her promise.

“Yeah, I wanna take my X back,” she said, “If Simon’s involved, definitely a ‘yes’ from me.”

“I want you to freeze my nipples again, four ‘yeses,'” said Cowell, as the group moved on to the next round.

Advertisement

Watch new episodes of America’s Got Talent every Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.

Watch here.

via: TooFab