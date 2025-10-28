Say What Now? Kelsey Grammer Becomes a Dad of 8 at 70, Wife Welcomes Baby Boy

BY: Denver Sean Published 32 minutes ago

Kelsey Grammer welcomed a brand new baby boy — at 70.

via People:

The actor, 70, has welcomed his eighth child and fourth baby with wife Kayte Walsh, a son named Christopher. He revealed the happy news in the Oct. 27 episode of Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong’s Pod Meets World podcast.

While speaking about his memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers, written in memory of his late sister, Grammer told the hosts he and Walsh, 46, “just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids.”

“It was like three days ago,” he said. “Christopher that’s just joined the family.”

Grammer and Walsh already share three kids together — daughter Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. He is also dad to daughter Spencer, 41, whom he shares with first wife Doreen Alderman; daughter Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner; and daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer.

In June, news broke that Grammer and Walsh were expecting. The actor was photographed in London, England, with his pregnant wife as they strolled through a park together.

Walsh could be seen walking down the street while wearing eyeglasses and a long black dress, which showed off her baby bump. Grammer appeared next to her, wearing sunglasses, a navy polo shirt and white shorts.

The two were later photographed walking in a park together as Walsh carried a tan sweater and her bag in one arm.

This past May, Grammer opened up about being a father to seven in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE and shared that since he’s had his three younger kids, he’s been “playing catch up” with his older ones.

“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” Grammer told PEOPLE. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”

The actor is trying to make sure his own kids learn from his mistakes.

“I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones,” he said. “I’m pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I’m clear about how there’s certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation: keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you’re going to be well-served in your life. I’m a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared. [I tell them], ‘What’s your job in life? Showing up.'”

It looks like his wife will soon be on double diaper duty — if she’s not already. Poor thing.

