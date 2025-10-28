BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

Credit: pgiam

A Texas city could become the first city in the United States to rescind local LGBTQIA+ anti-discrimination protections — and it’s no surprise here. Arlington’s city council is considering a vote to remove legal safeguards for LGBTQIA+ residents. These protections cover discrimination in housing, employment, and public services. Activists warn the decision could set a precedent for other municipalities and leave the city’s LGBTQ+ community vulnerable.

Why Arlington Is Overturning LGBTQIA+ Protections

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the Arlington City Council will vote in November to revise an ordinance. If passed, the revision would remove “gender identity and expression” and “sexual orientation” as protected categories. The vote follows a temporary suspension of the clause in September after threats from the Trump administration.

Currently, Arlington’s antidiscrimination ordinance prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, age, religion, sex, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Council members supporting the change argue the revision aligns the city with state law and addresses concerns raised by federal officials.

The Trump administration threatened to withhold federal grant funding to the city unless it removed language related to diversity, equity, and inclusion from its municipal code. In response, both Arlington and Fort Worth ended their DEI programs. Each city also began rewriting ordinances to exclude phrases tied to race and gender.

Initially, the council was scheduled to decide in mid-October, but it rescheduled to November.

What Happens Next?

Credit: Canva/africa images

If the council approves the change, the city will no longer handle complaints from LGBTQIA+ residents who face discrimination.

Residents spoke at the initial meeting, begging the council to reject the proposal.

“There is no legal reason, none, to make these changes,” said DeeJay Johannessen, CEO of the HELP Center for LGBT Health and Wellness. “The staff report recommending these changes misinterprets the law. There’s a big difference between anti-discrimination ordinances and DEI.”

Additionally, Arlington Pride asked supporters to attend the meeting and voice opposition.

Residents and advocacy groups continue to closely monitor the vote. They plan to challenge the decision through public pressure and community organizing if protections are removed. The council’s final decision will set the stage for the next chapter of LGBTQ+ rights in Arlington.

For now, the outcome remains uncertain. Arlington’s decision could affect other Texas cities. It may also shape national conversations on LGBTQ+ protections. While some argue the city is clarifying legal boundaries, others view the move as an attack on hard-won rights. The coming weeks will likely determine whether Arlington becomes a symbol of rollback or resistance.

What do you think about Arlington’s potential rollback of LGBTQIA+ protections? Share your thoughts in the comments.