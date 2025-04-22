BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 10 hours ago

NASA removes LGBTQIA+ content from its virtual home?! PinkNews said the space research giant has stripped its website of all queer-related information and resources. This is what we’ve learned so far.

According to the outlet, “several pages” of NASA’s (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) online presence that mentioned rainbow individuals have undergone modification or total deletion. Per the publication, they received a notion of the purge after obtaining archives of the federal agency’s digital portal, where sections such as NASA’s ‘Diversity at NASA’ tab were (allegedly) updated to ‘Special Observations’ instead.

Along with other DEI wipeouts (including interviews with “Black and female NASA employees”), a blog post showcasing a reimaged version of the Progress Pride Flag created by NASA’s Rachel Lense is no longer available for viewing. Reportedly, Lense’s depiction of the panoramic symbol was to “celebrate diversity within the queer community and the need for continued progress toward inclusion and acceptance in society.”

However, NASA’s recent erasure of sexual minorities has raised most eyebrows and evoked quite the side-eyes.

NASA Removes LGBTQIA+ Content?! Here’s the Reason Behind It

The governmental entity’s controversial move comes only months after President Donald Trump’s pushback against DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives, a set of organizational programs and policies promoting equality among marginalized groups.

If you didn’t know, in January, the 78-year-old issued a series of executive orders targeting workplace opportunities, educational frameworks, and healthcare benefits, among other things, that robbed many LGBTQIA+ members and people of color of fair treatment and possibilities in socioeconomic spaces. Within Trump’s new crackdown lies a firm anti-gay agenda, which spawned an abolishment campaign against previously placed discrimination laws and human rights for those on the spectrum that will affect their everyday livelihood.

Unfortunately, NASA’s (seemingly) withdrawal of their blatant LGBTQIA+ support has proven that Trump’s divisive plan has escalated, sparking fear in citizens who only desire to feel seen and safe. But, the latest development regarding the science collective’s once pro-queer message isn’t the only hearsay that kept the headlines in a frenzy.

In February, NPR published a story claiming that NASA had sent an email blast instructing employees not to use pronouns in their work communications. The news site quoted that it “came in response” to Trump’s order on “defending women from gender ideology and extremism and restoring biological truth to the federal government.” As previously reported, the Republican has been very vocal about his stance on transgender people and the requirement for male and female to be the only sexes acknowledged in the United States.

According to NPR, NASA reputedly told its team, “In response to the Executive Orders, NASA has disabled features on id.nasa.gov and Teams that [allow] users to add pronouns in their display name in Microsoft Outlook and Teams.”

They continued: “For users who have previously added pronouns to their display names, those pronouns will be automatically removed from the system.”

Additionally, journalist Keith Cowing, of NASA Watch, alleged that the center had prohibited workers from rocking any Pride gear. Following the write-up, NASA provided a statement to Space.com and clarified some inaccuracies surrounding the subject.

“There are no new bans on any personal affects in employees’ workspaces. As always, the items must adhere to legal, safety, and NASA rules and guidelines,” the spokesperson wrote. “Some managers have been reminding employees to be mindful of what personal affects they have in their workspaces, but there are no penalties or warnings about being placed on administrative leave for displaying personal items.”

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.