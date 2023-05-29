Texas to Become Largest State to Ban Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts at Public Universities

Texas is getting ready to become the largest state in the country to eliminate the funding of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (aka DEI) programs at public universities.

According to the Texas Tribune, lawmakers came to an agreement Saturday to advance legislation that would ban DEI offices, programs and training at publicly funded universities.

The measure further stipulates that all hiring at public universities must be “color-blind and sex-neutral” and that schools cannot create diversity offices or hire employees to conduct DEI work.

The measure is expected to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and will make Texas the second state — following Florida — to ban DEI initiatives in public higher education.

Meanwhile, the state has entire high schools canceling graduation because their students can’t meet the requirements…but we digress.