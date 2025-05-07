Brittany Cartwright Reveals Jax Taylor ‘Rage Texts’ from Rehab, While He Breaks Down Days Into Stay

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 minute ago

During a group trip to Santa Barbara with her Valley castmates, Cartwright received a flood of text messages from Taylor, who unleashed his frustrations on his ex just days after admitting himself to a mental health facility.

So much for some peace and quiet!

On Tuesday’s all-new episode of The Valley, star Brittany Cartwright took a trip to Santa Barbara with her cast mates for some wine and group bonding when she was met with a slew of texts from her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, who had just checked himself into a mental health facility to deal with his anger and substance abuse issues.

While the mom-of-one was looking forward to some down time after the blowout between her and Taylor that led him to check into rehab, Cartwright got a rude awakening when just days into his stay, Taylor was blowing up his phone.

“Ugh, he’s already starting to text,” Cartwright told castmates Michelle Lally, Janet Caperna and husband Jason Caperna while on the car ride to Santa Barbara. “I found out he’s in therapy almost seven hours a day, so they take his phone while he’s in therapy, and then he gets 15 minute breaks in between.”

She continued, “So he’s doing therapy, getting his phone, rage texting me. Going back to therapy, getting his phone, rage texting me, going back to therapy.”

In a confessional, Cartwright said she thought things would be a bit more peaceful amid Taylor’s stay, but said it’s been anything but.

“One of the main reasons why Jax is in this mental health facility right now is because of his anger issues, his rage,” the Vanderpump Rules alum told the cameras. “And I actually thought that whenever he was in there for 30 days, that I would be able to have some kind of peace … how dumb was I?”

The texts continued throughout the weekend, with Taylor texting both Cartwright and fellow castmate Kristen Doute during the group’s outing to a toy car racing track.

“I just need to block his number,” a frustrated Cartwright tells the group, while getting constant pings from Taylor.

Doute confirmed she’s also heard from Taylor, who has had nothing but negative things to say about the mother of his child — namely referencing her fling with his former friend, Julian, and making Cartwright feel badly for enjoying a trip with friends while he’s working on his mental health.

“I got a text from him earlier,” Doute told Cartwright, adding that Taylor said he’s been enjoying his time in rehab. But Cartwright is not so convinced, telling Doute it’s all just an act from the bar owner, who is telling her a different story in his “rage texts.”

“Because he knows that we’re coming here today, he’s trying to make everyone think that that’s how he’s been,” Cartwright said, as messages from Taylor flash across the screen accusing her of being the bad guy in the relationship.

“I’m not checking on him enough. I’m not being a good wife,” Cartwright said in a confessional, rattling off just some of the claims Taylor has made about her while in rehab. “Why haven’t I sent him care packages yet. Why haven’t I tried to come visit him yet? It’s been three days.”

Getting emotional as she was met with more messages, Cartwright urged her ex to take this time away seriously and get the help he needs, not just for himself, but for their 4-year-old son, Cruz.

It’s during the group’s trip that news of Taylor’s time in rehab broke, and while it’s unclear if he found out, Cartwright urged the group not to text and tell him to prevent him from exiting the 30-day stay early.

The rest of the episode was fairly quiet as far as Taylor was concerned, outside of a video diary he recorded and sent to production, in which he opened up about his first days in the facility.

“The first couple days here, I just was very standoff-ish. I just felt out of my element. I didn’t want to be here. I didn’t like the people here. I didn’t want to hear anybody,” Taylor recalled. “I’m getting emotional every day, to be honest. I’m finally finding emotions I didn’t know I had.”

And while Taylor checked into the facility to work on his issues, he couldn’t help but throw the blame back on Cartwright, who he berated for going about her life while he was dealing with his demons.

“I hate the fact that I’m here and she’s out there. And I know she’s going on trips and things like that,” he told the camera. “Sometimes I feel a little alone. I feel a little neglected. I wish she would check in on me more. I know that I’ve one a lot of damage, and I know that she’s gotta through her own thing, but I know when we got married, it was through sickness and in health, and right now, I’m sick.”

While he acknowledged that there’s a lot of hurt and anger for both him and Cartwright, Taylor said rehab is letting him talk about everything that’s troubling him, and despite his initial mixed emotions, he’s realized it’s just what he needs right now.

“I can’t keep going like this. It’s killing me,” Taylor said through tears. “It’s killing my wife. It’s killing my family, and it’s gonna destroy my son if I don’t get fixed.”

The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

