Vanessa Marcil Reveals Apparent Brian Austin Green Texts After He Calls Relationship ‘Toxic’

Following his comment that dating Megan Fox after Marcil was “a breath of fresh air coming out of Vietnam,” the statement was made.

Vanessa Marcil is pulling out receipts, sharing a compliment Brian Austin Green allegedly sent her … in the wake of the actor labeling their relationship “toxic.”

After the 51-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star compared his past relationship with Marcil to the Vietnam war on the latest episode of his Old-ish podcast, Marcil shared a screenshot of what appears to be a past text message between the pair.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a piece of their conversation about the ex-couple’s now-23-year-old son, Kassius.

The beginning of the conversation she shared showed part of a photo, to which Green asked, “When was that?”

Marcil then responded: “Yesterday was his graduation.”

“You did a really great job. He’s an amazing person :),” Green responded.

While Marcil, 56, didn’t caption the post, she did reveal Green’s name in her contacts — which simply reads, “Kassius’ Dad.” It’s unclear when the alleged conversation happened, but Kassius was supposed to graduate high school in 2020; the ceremony, however, was canceled due to the pandemic, Marcil said at the time.

Her post comes after Green opened up about his relationship with Marcil on this week’s episode of his Old-ish podcast alongside cohosts Randy Spelling and Green’s fiancée Sharna Burgess.

“Relationships have been interesting for me,” he said. “I had some major missteps… The relationship that I had with Vanessa was very toxic in that way. It wasn’t a loving, caring relationship.”

“After two years, you’re kind of looking at yourself in the mirror, asking, ‘Who am I at this point? There’s not one piece of me that’s left. My relationship with everyone around me has changed.’ That relationship ended up not working out,” he added.

He and Marcil were later involved in a lengthy custody battle before he moved on with Megan Fox “Megan was a breath of fresh air coming out of what felt like Vietnam,” Green said on the latest episode.

On a 2023 episode of the same podcast, Green previously claimed his battle with vertigo impacted his ability to coparent Kassius — and accused Marcil of “painting it that I had abandoned Kass during that time.” His comment came after she publicly claimed she “raised my son alone.”

via: TooFab