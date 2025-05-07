Watch: Tina Knowles Reunites with Ex-Husband Mathew Knowles on Book Tour [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Beyoncé and Solange’s mother remembered inquiring whether her ex wished to present a “united front” and accompany her to Houston for her “Matriarch” book tour.

Tina Knowles shared a sweet reunion with her ex-husband, Mathew Knowles.

While appearing on stage at the Houston stop of her Matriarch book tour on Monday, Beyoncé and Solange’s mother was joined by Kelly Rowland, who moderated the conversation, before the two introduced Mathew.

As shown in TikTok videos posted by fans, Tina recalled inviting Mathew to appear at the hometown stop of her tour.

‘Neither one of us has ever badmouthed each other, never, and I would never do that. And he was so gracious,” she told the audience. “And I said, ‘You know what we should do to just show this united front? When we go to Houston, you should come down and come on stage.'”

According to E! News, during the conversation, Tina, 71, and Mathew, 73, opened up about raising Beyoncé and Solange, and reflected on the monumental formation of Destiny’s Child. Following their conversation, Mathew left the audience with parting words of inspiration, per TikToks shared by fans.

Tina and Mathew tied the knot in 1980, and welcomed daughters Beyoncé, 43, and Solange, 38. After nearly three decades of marriage, Tina initially filed for divorce from Mathew in 2009 after she allegedly discovered he had not only been unfaithful, but had fathered a child with another woman. She filed for divorce again in 2011, and it was finalized that year.

Earlier this month, Mathew gave his ex-wife a sweet shoutout on social media after Matriach — which was released on April 22 — officially became a New York Times bestseller.

“Tina, congratulations on your New York Times #1 best seller ‘Matriarch,'” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside an announcement of the news that featured a photo of Tina holding her bestselling memoir.

This comes after Tina opened up about her “tumultuous” marriage to Mathew during her Matriarch press tour and in her book.

Tina, congratulations on your New York Times #1 best seller "Matriarch." Mathew pic.twitter.com/tTRr73MaV8 — Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) May 1, 2025

While appearing on Gayle King’s SiriusXM podcast, Gayle King in the House, last month, Tina shared where she stands with Mathew now, 13 years after their divorce.

“That was a long time ago,” she said. “What I’ve said over and over is that yes, I had some really tumultuous, terrible times with Matthew, but I never questioned whether he loved me or my kids.”

“We are on good terms because we did a good job,” she added. “We did some really good stuff, too.”

Following her divorce from Mathew, Tina moved on with actor Richard Lawson. The pair married in 2015, but called it quits in 2023. Their divorce was finalized last year.

