Home > NEWS

Smokey Robinson Reportedly Sued for Sexual Battery by 4 Former Housekeepers

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 5 hours ago

Smokey Robinson has reportedly been sued for sexual battery by 4 former housekeepers.

Smokey Robinson is being sued by 4 women who say they used to work for him … claiming he repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped them during their employment.

The suit was filed in Los Angeles Tuesday morning by four Jane Does claiming they used to work as housekeepers for the music star and his wife, Frances Gladney Robinson.

Advertisement

The 4 accusers — who say they overlapped while working for Smokey and Frances — claim they were assaulted multiple times … with the first alleged incident occurring in 2007.

While there are a variety of allegations made against Smokey in the document … there is some consistency among the Jane Does — with all of them claiming Smokey would call them into his bedroom or other places while his wife was away from the house.

These women allege Smokey would then force himself upon them … penetrating them with his fingers, forcibly giving them oral sex or making them perform oral sex on him, and then raping them despite claiming they repeatedly told him no, according to the suit.

The women claim Smokey would sometimes lay down a towel before allegedly forcing himself upon them so as not to make a mess of the bed linens. At least two of the victims claim he ejaculated inside them without protection.

Advertisement

They’re suing Smokey for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and gender violence … and they’re seeking at least $50 million in damages.

Smokey’s wife of 23 years is also included in the suit, though the women are clear she never engaged in any of the alleged sexual assaults or alleged rapes. Instead, they’re suing Frances because they say she knew about prior alleged sexual misconduct Smokey committed, and did nothing to prevent it from happening again.

They also claim Frances created a hostile work environment by using racially-charged epithets giving them arduous tasks and depriving them of meal and rest breaks.

We’ve reached out to Smokey and Frances … so far, no word back.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Brittany Cartwright Reveals Jax Taylor ‘Rage Texts’ from Rehab, While He Breaks Down Days Into Stay

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Halle Berry Describes Daring Met Gala Look: ‘Felt Like a Poem’ [Photos]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Pregnant Rihanna & Ciara Take Pictures Together for First Time Since Infamous Feud: ‘World Is Healing’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Cold-Blooded: Teen Helped Murder Football Teammate, Then Played Championship Game in His Honor

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Say What Now? Father Arrested for Fatally Striking Deputy One Day After Police Shot and Killed His Teen Son [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Rihanna Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Before 2025 Met Gala [Photos]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Lisa Vanderpump Rebukes Viewers For Cyberbullying Her Casts: ‘Kindness Always Wins’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Aurora Culpo Reveal Why She Thinks Bethenny Frankel Influenced Paul Bernon to Break Up with Her [Audio]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Sister Wives Grapple with Garrison’s Suicide In Heartbreaking, Emotionally Raw Episode

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Bethenny Frankel Shares Reason Behind Move to Florida: ‘It Was Lonely’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF