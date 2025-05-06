Pregnant Rihanna & Ciara Take Pictures Together for First Time Since Infamous Feud: ‘World Is Healing’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 11 hours ago

A viral moment shook social media at the Met Gala, and it wasn’t RiRi’s pregnancy reveal!

Rihanna dominated the 2025 Met Gala with one epic baby reveal and another moment of healing for everyone.

That’s certainly how social media took it as pictures of Ciara holding Rihanna’s baby bump at the event began to circulate, bringing a sense of closure 14 years after the dueling songstresses had one very brief and very epic Twitter feud.

Proving it wasn’t just a photo op for the cameras, either, Rihanna and Ciara also posed alongside their partners, A$AP Rocky and Russell Wilson — with Jeff Goldblum, too, because who says no to Jeff Goldblum?

Rihanna and Ciara were both tearing up the charts in the 2000s, but by 2011, things took a turn when hurt feelings led to one epic comeback. It came after Ciara said on E!’s Fashion Police that she’d recently run into Rihanna at a party and said, “She wasn’t the nicest.”

Four words that rocked the world … for a moment. Rihanna quickly jumped on Twitter (now X) and clapped back, “My bad ci, did i 4get to tip u?”

“Trust me Rihanna u dont wanna see me on or off the stage,” Ciara hit back, but the followup response from Rihanna became the stuff of internet legend: “Good luck with book that stage u speak of.”

The outrage between the women didn’t simmer or rise to a boil, though, as many Hollywood feuds do. Instead, as quickly as Rihanna buried her foe, she dug her back up and offered a sincere apology.

“Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I’m heartbroken! That’s y l retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup,” she tweeted at the time.

Ciara replied, “Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let’s chat in person.”

And they’ve done just that in the years since, and have had nice things to say about each other for years. But for those on social media Monday night, this photographed moment symbolized what’s been said for years and made it more real — with many noting it’s the first time the pair have posed for a pic together in 15 years.

EVERYONE BE QUIET ? THIS IS A MOMENT IN HISTORY RIGHT NOW RIHANNA AND CIARA HAVE LINKED UP ?? pic.twitter.com/EnbFzqAetc — THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) May 6, 2025

Ciara & Rihanna have reunited at the #MetGala. This is their first picture together in over 15 years. pic.twitter.com/GwrG7sixJ0 — music data (@music__data) May 6, 2025

My two women ??. CiCi is all of that. @rihanna is my baby — Coon (@triumphant_1ne) May 6, 2025

If you weren’t on twitter back in its prime you wouldn’t understand how significant it is seeing Ciara & Rihanna in a photo together!!??? pic.twitter.com/FUGU1BM9Ez — Javier Sparks (@PilatesPapii) May 6, 2025

Ciara and Rihanna linking up is so cool. ?? — Khomotso (@KhomotsoKD) May 6, 2025

The beef is officially OVEEEEER. Rihanna and Ciara together. My shaylaaaas pic.twitter.com/Qg8PzPWNRN — IC SAMA (@omidan_Ifemint) May 6, 2025

Rihanna & Ciara together? That’s growth. — DominicHorne.eth (@iamDominicHorne) May 6, 2025

Ciara in 2016 : "Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage"

Rihanna:" Good Luck booking that stage you speak of.

Forward to 2025 …..Rihanna and Ciara are on good terms ??? The world is healing. #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/xLKGzJgIZB — ??????????????? (@SyraxSunfyre) May 6, 2025

I want a Rihanna/Ciara collaboration, enough time has passed, they be pregnant at the same time every year, give us a dance BOP. — Herbie Kersen (@yourditarrie_) May 6, 2025

Of course, the big Rihanna news of the night was the reveal that she’s pregnant with her third child with A$AP Rocky. The couple already share RZA, 2 and Riot, 1.

The couple actually broke it before Rihanna’s red carpet appearance, with the “Umbrella” star revealing her bump when she arrived at the Carlyle Hotel to get ready. Her personal photographer, Diggzy shared additional photos to Instagram.

You can check out all the incredible Met Gala 2025 looks in the gallery below. This year’s dress code was “Tailored for You” on the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The theme has been described by Vogue as “examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora” with “the Black dandy as its subject.”

A$AP Rocky was among the celebrity co-chairs, joining Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour.

The line-up of famous men were on hand to chair the first menswear exhibition since 2003’s “Men in Skirts”.

This year’s event also brought back a host committee, made up of icons from art, culture, fashion, film, music, and sports per The Met.

The new committee includes: André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, USHER, and Kara Walker.

via: TooFab