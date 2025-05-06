Home > NEWS

Pregnant Rihanna & Ciara Take Pictures Together for First Time Since Infamous Feud: ‘World Is Healing’

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 11 hours ago

A viral moment shook social media at the Met Gala, and it wasn’t RiRi’s pregnancy reveal!

Rihanna dominated the 2025 Met Gala with one epic baby reveal and another moment of healing for everyone.

That’s certainly how social media took it as pictures of Ciara holding Rihanna’s baby bump at the event began to circulate, bringing a sense of closure 14 years after the dueling songstresses had one very brief and very epic Twitter feud.

Proving it wasn’t just a photo op for the cameras, either, Rihanna and Ciara also posed alongside their partners, A$AP Rocky and Russell Wilson — with Jeff Goldblum, too, because who says no to Jeff Goldblum?

Rihanna and Ciara were both tearing up the charts in the 2000s, but by 2011, things took a turn when hurt feelings led to one epic comeback. It came after Ciara said on E!’s Fashion Police that she’d recently run into Rihanna at a party and said, “She wasn’t the nicest.”

Four words that rocked the world … for a moment. Rihanna quickly jumped on Twitter (now X) and clapped back, “My bad ci, did i 4get to tip u?”

“Trust me Rihanna u dont wanna see me on or off the stage,” Ciara hit back, but the followup response from Rihanna became the stuff of internet legend: “Good luck with book that stage u speak of.”

The outrage between the women didn’t simmer or rise to a boil, though, as many Hollywood feuds do. Instead, as quickly as Rihanna buried her foe, she dug her back up and offered a sincere apology.

“Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I’m heartbroken! That’s y l retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup,” she tweeted at the time.

Ciara replied, “Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let’s chat in person.”

And they’ve done just that in the years since, and have had nice things to say about each other for years. But for those on social media Monday night, this photographed moment symbolized what’s been said for years and made it more real — with many noting it’s the first time the pair have posed for a pic together in 15 years.

Of course, the big Rihanna news of the night was the reveal that she’s pregnant with her third child with A$AP Rocky. The couple already share RZA, 2 and Riot, 1.

The couple actually broke it before Rihanna’s red carpet appearance, with the “Umbrella” star revealing her bump when she arrived at the Carlyle Hotel to get ready. Her personal photographer, Diggzy shared additional photos to Instagram.

You can check out all the incredible Met Gala 2025 looks in the gallery below. This year’s dress code was “Tailored for You” on the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The theme has been described by Vogue as “examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora” with “the Black dandy as its subject.”

A$AP Rocky was among the celebrity co-chairs, joining Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour.

The line-up of famous men were on hand to chair the first menswear exhibition since 2003’s “Men in Skirts”.

This year’s event also brought back a host committee, made up of icons from art, culture, fashion, film, music, and sports per The Met.

The new committee includes: André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, USHER, and Kara Walker.

