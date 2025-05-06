Halle Berry Describes Daring Met Gala Look: ‘Felt Like a Poem’ [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Berry described the striped LaQuan Smith gown with sheer cutouts from the waist down, saying, “To wear this gown was to feel powerful, purposeful, and proud.”

Halle Berry is sharing some insight into her bold Met Gala look.

Berry sported the daring dress by LaQuan Smith in step with this year’s theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which, according to a post on the museum’s Instagram, “represents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism.”

The look, which left little to the imagination, pairing mesh with sparkling black panels that gave the illusion of a nearly-nude Berry, was one the Catwoman actress said she was “honored” to wear.

Taking to her Instagram Tuesday following the gala, Berry praised both Smith and the night’s theme.

“I am so honored to have been a muse for @laquan_smith, who designed a gown that rose to meet the depth and strength of this year’s theme,” Berry wrote, sharing a series of photos in her gown, both from Monday evening and leading up to the event.

She continued of the gown, which took 1,455 hours to bring to life, “LaQuan crafted a piece that felt like a poem — whispers of old New York, the shimmer of broken city lights, the unapologetic grace of Black Dandyism, and the boldness of claiming space in today’s fashion narrative. To wear this gown was to feel powerful, purposeful, and proud. Thank you, LaQuan, for creating something so breathtaking — and for allowing me to bring it to life.”

While some online initially critiqued the gown for it’s revealing nature, with memes from the night both poking fun at and praising Berry’s daring dress choice, the general consensus was that the 58-year-old actress nailed it, with one commenter writing, “The channeling of Josephine Baker, the tailoring, the effortless execution. A+. ?.”

“ABSOLUTELY HALLE YOU ARE OWNING THAT OUTFIT SERVING WELL QUEEN,” another wrote.

Berry, who marked her first Met Gala in eight years Monday night, also opened up about the looks she didn’t wear, telling E! News after the event that Smith actually made her two dresses for the night.

“He showed me some sketches. I chose two that I really liked, so he made two dresses,” Berry, revealed.

“The dresses were gorgeous,” she continued before sharing how she picked the night’s winner. “I could hardly choose. I asked LaQuan, ‘Which one would you like me to wear?’ So, I chose his favorite.”

via: TooFab