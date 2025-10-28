Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Lia Thomas’ ‘Voice of Inspiration’ Award Honors Courage and Authenticity

Published 1 hour ago

Lia Thomas honored with “Voice of Inspiration” Awards! The former University of Pennsylvania trans swimmer received the ‘Voice of Inspiration’ Award during the Rainbow Labs’ Violet Visionary Awards. The honor recognizes LGBTQIA+ leaders who show courage, authenticity, and impact.

About the Prestigious Award

According to Rainbow Labs’ website, the award recognizes the resilient LGBTQIA+ leaders in the community.

“This annual event honors individuals and organizations that embody the spirit of empowerment, resilience, and joy. We will uplift the power of LGBTQIA+ expression — in fashion, art, dance, voice, and story — as a revolutionary force fueling queer joy and collective freedom,” the website said.

The award places Thomas among voices shaping public dialogue on inclusion for trans athletes.

Swimming Against the Current: Triumphs in the Pool

Thomas’ career at UPenn brought her national attention. After transitioning, she joined the women’s swim team and earned wins that showcased both skill and dedication. Her performances sparked debate about fairness in collegiate athletics, but she maintained focus on her training and improvement.

In 2022, Thomas became the first trans woman to win a Division I national championship, ESPN reported.

“It means the world to be here,” Thomas said in an interview with Elizabeth Beisel after the race.

She approached the sport with relentless determination. Every race demonstrated her commitment and talent, earning recognition from teammates and fans alike. But sadly, the university has since erased Thomas’ achievements, and her titles have been stripped, Yahoo! Sports reported.

Pressure, Criticism, and Perseverance

Thomas’ journey has not been without challenges. She faced intense scrutiny from critics questioning her eligibility and performance. Some commentators turned her transition into a topic for debate, while opponents and online commentators made personal attacks.

Beyond public criticism, Thomas confronted internal challenges. Competing in a high-pressure environment where her identity became a focal point tested her mental and emotional strength. Her experience illuminates the broader struggles trans athletes face, including policy debates and social judgment. By speaking openly about her journey, Thomas contributes to understanding these challenges.

More Than Medals: Why This Award Matters

Receiving the award marks a milestone in her personal and professional journey. Thomas’ story encourages ongoing discussions about inclusion, representation, and respect for LGBTQIA+ athletes.

Anti-trans activist Riley Gaines did not believe Thomas was deserving of the award.

“‘Voice of inspiration?’ The only people (deadname) inspires are other men who realized you can take everything from women — our records, our spaces, our opportunities — and still get a standing ovation.”

Gaines competed against Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle final at the 2022 NCAA. She placed fifth, which cost her the title. 

Thomas continues to show that success is measured not just by victories. She proves that it also comes from navigating challenges while staying true to oneself. Her journey resonates as a story of resilience, determination, and the power of being unapologetically authentic.

What do you think about Lia Thomas receiving the Voice of Inspiration Award? Share your thoughts in the comments.

