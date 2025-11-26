Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Out and Crowned: Grace Richardson Becomes the First out Gay Miss England Winner

BY:

Published 46 minutes ago

Grace Richardson poses with her parents
Credit: Instagram/@grace.richo

There’s a new pageant queen making waves in the business. Grace Richardson just opened a door that had been closed to queer women in British pageantry. The 20-year-old musical theatre student from Leicester earned the Miss England 2025 title and became the first openly gay winner in the competition’s history.

Advertisement

According to Yahoo News, Richardson grew up in Leicester and started performing as soon as she could walk. She now studies musical theatre at the Leicester College of Performing Arts, where she’s pursuing a Trinity Level 6 Diploma in Professional Musical Theatre. She balances her coursework with multiple part-time jobs and her pageant responsibilities. Here’s a look at her pageant journey.

Grace Richardson Has Made LGBTQIA+ History

Richardson came out as gay at 15 during lockdown, according to Birmingham Live. When she returned to school, the backlash hit hard. She said boys in her class hurled homophobic slurs, mocked her for being “too skinny,” and made school feel hostile instead of safe.

Advertisement

“I feel so powerful and proud of myself,” Richardson said. “My coming out story wasn’t the easiest. My very close friends and family were all very supportive. But for some reason those at school, my peers, just weren’t in the same way that my family were.”

In 2024, she won Miss Leicestershire and then advanced to Miss East Midlands 2025. From there, she moved on to the national finals at Wolverhampton’s Grand Station, where she represented the East Midlands. On Nov. 21, Richardson claimed the Miss England 2025 title. Judges broke a tie with a talent round, and she secured the win with a singing-and-dancing performance. She will now represent England at Miss World 2026.

Advertisement
Richardson Joins a Growing List of LGBTQIA+ Beauty Queens

Richardson has been using her pageant platform to push for more inclusive education and anti-bullying work. “It is important for young people in the LGBTQIA+ community to see people representing them in all types of walks of life,” she said, per The Tab. “I haven’t seen anyone in pageantry talk about sexuality in the way that I have so it is important to me for them to feel seen.”

Richardson’s win comes in an era where more contestants are out and vocal. According to Cosmopolitan, Erin O’Flaherty became the first openly lesbian woman to win a state title in the Miss America system when she was crowned 2016 Miss Missouri. In 2021, Beatrice Luigi Gomez became the first openly queer (bisexual) Miss Universe Philippines and the first openly LGBTQIA+ woman to represent the Philippines at Miss Universe, per The Advocate.

Advertisement

As Miss Universe Myanmar 2019, Swe Zin Htet came out publicly as gay and became the first openly gay contestant to walk the Miss Universe stage, according to CNN. In 2021, Kataluna Enriquez made history as the first openly transgender woman to win Miss Nevada USA and the first to compete at Miss USA, according to NPR. These milestones show how pageants are slowly evolving into platforms where queer people can show up fully and still be celebrated.

Who’s another out queen you think deserves more recognition? Comment below!

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

CELEBRITY

Kody Brown’s Estranged Trans Son Leon Calls Dad ‘Liar’: ‘Have Not Heard from That Man’ [Photo]

By: LBS STAFF
Graham Linehan entering court
NEWS

Graham Linehan Cleared on Harassment but Not on Criminal Damage — What the Judge Decided

By: DM
CELEBRITY

Dancing with the Stars’ Ezra Sosa Accepts Date From Stranger On TikTok [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Person using black tablet computer
NEWS

More Than a Magazine: What Is AFAR?

By: Kara Johnson
CELEBRITY

Muni Long Throws Shade at Mariah Carey with Impersonator to Fire Back After AMAs, Singer Responds [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque at Sunrise Reflection
NEWS

Culture and Caution: Exploring Brunei Darussalam as an LGBTQIA+ Traveler

By: Kara Johnson
Donald Trump photographed outside the White House
NEWS

Fans Outraged Over Trump Administration Using ‘Wicked’ Music to Hype Deportations

By: DM
Jamie Campbell Bower attends premiere
NEWS

Who Is Jamie Campbell Bower? Career, Relationships, and LGBTQIA+ Speculation Explained

By: DM
CELEBRITY

Corey Feldman ‘Had a Fun Reunion’ on DWTS for Finale After Calling Show ‘Toxic’ Behind the Scenes [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Eddie Murphy’s ‘Howard Hughes-Style Germaphobia’ Was Reportedly ‘Totally Whitewashed From New Documentary on His Life and Career’ — ‘He’s Not Normal!’

By: LBS STAFF