BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 10 minutes ago

Cedit: Pexels/WARLEY VENANCIO

Halloween gives couples the perfect excuse to mix romance with creativity. The best LGBTQIA+ couples’ Halloween costumes help you and your partner turn heads together. And no, it’s not just about matching outfits. This year’s pop culture lineup offers plenty of inspiration, from on-screen duos to viral icons who know how to make an entrance.

Advertisement

Halloween Is Almost Here

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means it’s time to lock in your couple’s look. Go all out with glitter, leather, the works! The point is to own it together. From the wicked world of “Wicked” to the gothic halls of “Wednesday,” these six pairings will make your entrance unforgettable and have people doing double takes all night.

Here are the best LGBTQIA+ couples’ Halloween costumes to try this season.

Advertisement

The Wicked Duo: Glinda and Elphaba

The pink-and-green pairing always hits. One of you sparkles as Glinda, the other rocks a deep green glow as Elphaba. Together, you’ll float between sweet and sassy. A wand, a broom, and a few rhinestones will tie it all together. Bonus points if you harmonize a line or two from “Defying Gravity.”

Goth & Sunshine: Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair

One’s all gloom, the other’s all glitter and perfection. Wednesday brings her black dress and braids, while Enid lights it up with color and charm. It’s spooky meets sunshine, and it works every time. Paint your nails black or pastel to match your vibe. This pairing says opposites really do attract.

Advertisement

Deadpool and Wolverine from “Deadpool & Wolverine”

You can’t go wrong with this bromance. Deadpool’s sarcasm meets Wolverine’s brooding energy, and together you get pure entertainment. Go full superhero or keep it low-key with jackets and accessories. You’ll steal attention wherever you go. It’s confident, cheeky, and a little chaotic, just like Halloween should be.

Pop Star & Her Sidekick: Doechii and Her Alligator

This one wins for originality. One of you channels Doechii with bold fabric, glam makeup, and attitude. The other gets scaly as her unforgettable alligator sidekick. It’s funny, stylish, and packed with personality.

Advertisement

Regency Romance: Francesca and Michaela From ‘Bridgerton’

If elegance is your vibe, this “Bridgerton” pairing delivers. Go full Regency with corsets, lace gloves, and romantic pastel tones. Francesca and Michaela bring grace, heart, and a soft spark that feels timeless. Dance into the night like you just left a royal ball. It’s classic love with a modern twist.

Triple Threat: ‘Challengers’ Love Triangle

This one is for sporty queer couples who love a little drama like in “Challengers.” Grab your tennis shoes, shorts, or anything athletic and go all in. One of you can channel Tashi’s intensity, while the other rocks Patrick or Art’s sleek, competitive energy. It’s cheeky, memorable, and perfect for couples who like their costumes with a side of chaos.

Advertisement

Pick Your Pairing

Halloween isn’t just about spooky vibes. It’s about making a statement as a duo. The best LGBTQIA+ couples’ Halloween costumes showcase your chemistry, style, and connection. Go bold, go dramatic, or steal the scene quietly. Just make it unforgettable together.

What is your idea of the best LGBTQIA+ couples’ Halloween costume idea? Share your thoughts below!

Advertisement