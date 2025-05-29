BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

Dearest gentle readers, if “Bridgerton“ gave us a full-on queer love story next season, we’d pass out in our corsets. With the series already renewed for a fifth and sixth season, the chatter online is deliciously loud: Could we finally get a “Bridgerton” queer season? All signs point to yes.

After the Season 3 finale introduced the gorgeous and mysterious Michaela Stirling as Francesca Bridgerton’s potential love interest, fans haven’t stopped screaming and planning their Regency-themed pride parties. If Shondaland wants to own our hearts forever, “Bridgerton’s” first gay storyline might just be the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

Why Season 6 Could Be the “Bridgerton Queer Season”

Advertisement

Let’s examine the clues. Francesca’s storyline is next in line, and the writers just dropped a major hint in the Season 3 finale by flipping Michael Stirling into Michaela Stirling. There’s no heterosexual explanation for the way Francesca looked at her. The chemistry was instant. The breathless pause? The mutual blush? That was Jane Austen-level yearning.

Plus, this isn’t the first time “Bridgerton“ has teased queerness. Benedict’s fluid vibes in Season 2 had fans living for the bi-king moment. And while the show has yet to explore a full LGBTQIA+ romance among the Bridgertons, it has already featured queer side characters, such as Henry Granville and Lord Wetherby. Now, with Michaela’s arrival, Season 6 is poised to take center stage with the franchise’s first major queer storyline, assuming it follows the books.

Fans want it. The groundwork’s there. The time is now.

What the Books Reveal—And How the Show Is Changing the Game

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

In Julia Quinn’s novels, Francesca’s arc is quietly tragic and deeply romantic. She marries John Stirling, but he dies unexpectedly. Years later, she finds love again with his cousin, Michael Stirling. It’s a classic second-chance romance that hinges on emotional intimacy, grief, and the healing process.

But by reimagining Michael as Michaela, the show breaks open the text’s heteronormative shell and offers a queer retelling without sacrificing the emotional weight of the original story. It’s a genius move. It keeps the heart of Francesca’s journey intact while creating space for a love story that queer viewers can see themselves in.

This shift enhances it. It allows the show to celebrate both the depth of Francesca’s grief and the beauty of finding unexpected love, this time through a queer lens. In other words, it’s the perfect setup for a “Bridgerton Queer Season.”

Advertisement

Fans Are Already Ready to Swoon (and Scream)

When Michaela stepped onto the screen, queer fans lit up. Tweets calling the moment “a soft gay scream in Bridgerton tones.“ And we’re fully in the pre-obsession phase of what could be TV’s next great sapphic couple.

Francesca and Michaela might be the prettiest ship in tv history and i mean that — like who looks like this?? #BRIDGERTON,” one user tweeted.

I think i’d say francesca fell first in the tv show because of the way she stumbled on her words but also the way michaela is looking at her is crazy #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/UsLEverpTF — mel ? (@hcsiequake) June 13, 2024

Me having to defend michaela and francesca already from the part of the bridgerton fandom that is talking about how straight romance rep and book plot matters even tho they had 3 full seasons of it and we know nothing about how the plot is gonna go yet pic.twitter.com/cRghzpDr9Z — manu (@yonoexiste) June 13, 2024

Manifesting the “Bridgerton” Queer Season of Our Dreams

Advertisement

Let’s manifest this harder than Penelope manifested Colin. The “Bridgerton” queer season would make a bold, beautiful statement in a genre that’s still catching up. Shonda Rhimes and her team have never been afraid of a good twist, and this could be the most meaningful one yet.

Please give us the longing glances. The love letters. The forbidden dance in candlelight. Let Francesca and Michaela make us believe that queerness has always existed in the ballrooms and drawing rooms of Regency-era romance.

“Bridgerton“ has always been about love in all its forms. It’s time to give us a season that reflects that in full, regal, rainbow glory.

Do you think Francesca and Michaela will give us the epic queer love story we’ve been waiting for? Tell us your hopes in the comments!

Advertisement