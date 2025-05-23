BY: Kara Johnson Published 46 minutes ago

With Gov Ball 2025 just a few weeks away, excitement is building for New York City’s biggest summer music festival. Set to take place from June 6 to June 8 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, this year’s event marks the 15th anniversary of the festival, promising an unforgettable weekend of music, food, and community.

The 2025 lineup features over 60 artists across multiple stages, including headliners Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier. Notably, the festival continues its tradition of celebrating diversity and inclusion by featuring a strong roster of LGBTQIA+ performers. Here are some of our favorite LGBTQIA+ Gov Ball performers guaranteed to show festivalgoers a good time.

1. Tyler, the Creator

As one of the festival’s headliners, Tyler, the Creator brings his genre-defying sound and dynamic stage presence to Gov Ball. Known for his candid discussions about his sexuality, Tyler has become an influential figure in the music industry and LGBTQIA+ community.

2. Olivia Rodrigo

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has captivated audiences with her emotionally charged lyrics and powerful vocals. While she hasn’t publicly labeled her sexuality, her song “Lacy” has sparked discussions about queer themes, resonating deeply with LGBTQIA+ fans.

3. Clairo

Indie-pop artist Clairo, who identifies as queer, is celebrated for her introspective lyrics and lo-fi aesthetic. Her performances are known for their emotional depth and connection with audiences.

4. Conan Gray

Conan Gray, who has openly discussed his experiences with sexuality and identity, delivers heartfelt performances that resonate with fans worldwide. His blend of catchy melodies and poignant lyrics makes him a standout act.

5. Amaarae

Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae brings a unique fusion of Afrobeat and R&B to the stage. Identifying as queer, her music challenges norms and offers fresh perspectives within the genre. Her bold fashion, genre-blurring sound, and global perspective make her a rising icon in alternative pop.

6. Yaya Bey

Brooklyn-based singer Yaya Bey infuses her R&B sound with themes of empowerment and self-expression. Her work often explores the intersections of race, gender, and sexuality, offering a rich, nuanced performance. She’s known for her soulful storytelling and deeply personal lyrics that resonate with marginalized communities.

7. Young Miko

Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko is making waves in the Latin trap scene with her bold lyrics and unapologetic identity. As an openly lesbian artist, she brings much-needed representation to a genre traditionally dominated by heteronormative narratives.

8. Nourished By Time

Emerging artist Nourished by Time offers a blend of synth-pop and experimental sounds. His music delves into themes of identity and belonging, providing a thought-provoking experience for listeners.

Celebrating Diversity at Gov Ball 2025

Gov Ball’s commitment to showcasing LGBTQIA+ talent reflects the festival’s broader dedication to inclusivity and representation in the music industry. By featuring a diverse lineup, the festival creates a space where all attendees can see themselves reflected on stage.

As the festival approaches, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets soon, with limited availability remaining. Gov Ball 2025 promises a weekend of outstanding music and a celebration of the vibrant, diverse community that makes up its audience and performers alike.

Which LBGTQIA+ artist are you most excited to see at Governor’s Ball 2025? Let us know in the comments below.