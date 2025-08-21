BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

Hunter Doohan doesn’t exactly match Tyler Galpin, the murderous barista he plays on Netflix’s “Wednesday.” In the first season of the series, his character is introduced as the sheriff’s seemingly wholesome son and the local coffee shop barista. He meets Wednesday Addams when she fixes his espresso machine, and they bond over a date that includes watching “Legally Blonde.”

Advertisement

However, the romance soon collapses. Tyler is revealed to be a Hyde, a creature unlocked by trauma and controlled through hypnosis. He commits murders around Jericho while feigning affection for Wednesday. Season 2, released on Aug. 6, deepens Tyler’s darkness. As Doohan explains, the character’s hatred for Wednesday stems from unresolved grief over his mother, Francoise. This resentment allowed teacher Marilyn Thornhill to manipulate him into becoming her murderous puppet. In part two of season two, he plots revenge after killing Thornhill and escaping.

Now that Doohan has risen to fame, fans have become increasingly interested in his personal life. Some are wondering about the actor’s sexuality and his real-life love interest.

Advertisement

Hunter Doohan is very open about his sexuality – now.

In real life, the 31-year-old actor has been openly gay for more than a decade and describes his relationship with producer Fielder Jewett as the anchor that steadied him through stardom. During an appearance on the “Keep It” podcast, Doohan revealed that he met Jewett on Tinder in 2015 and quickly realized he’d found his person.

“He’s kind of a big everything dork. He’s always reading and watching stuff,” the actor said. “We’ll go to trivia nights, and I just kind of sit there and smile and watch him win the game for us.”

The couple got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and married in June 2022 at a summer camp-themed ceremony officiated by Bryan Cranston. Doohan posted wedding photos on Instagram, calling the day “the best day of our lives.” They have been together for about 10 years, and Jewett often travels with Doohan when schedules allow.

Advertisement

Hunter Doohan previously hid parts of his personal life.

Doohan has never hidden that he is gay, yet early in his career, he felt pressure to downplay his relationship. When auditioning for Showtime’s 2019 drama “Your Honor,” he archived Instagram photos of Jewett because he feared casting directors would discover he was queer. “It was the first time I’d done a network test, and they were really scrutinizing. I really tried to hide it. I went and hid pictures of us on my Instagram, archived them,” Doohan explained on “The Zach Sang Show.”

The stress peaked when he realized he had to come out again to co-star Bryan Cranston. Over lunch, Cranston casually asked whether Doohan’s friend Grace was more than a friend. “I’ve been out for eight years and I have to come out of the closet again,” the actor recalled.

And while the actor maintains a relatively tight lid on his private life, he has spoken fondly about the stability their relationship provides and credits his “dork” husband for supporting his Hollywood journey.

Advertisement

Do you think Netflix should lean more into queer storylines on “Wednesday?” Comment below!