BY: Kara Johnson Published 16 hours ago

The modern dating landscape is filled with its own unique set of slang and social norms. We have “ghosting,” “breadcrumbing,” and “cuffing season.” Another term you may have heard of, especially within the LGBTQIA+ community, is “pocketing.” It’s a subtle and often painful phenomenon. It leaves a partner feeling hidden, unacknowledged, and stuck in a pocket. While it can happen in any relationship, the implications of pocketing can be particularly hurtful when a couple is already navigating the complexities of queer identity and visibility.

Pocketing is a deliberate act. It’s not about being shy or wanting to take things slow. It’s when a partner keeps the relationship a secret from their friends, family, and broader social circle. This can be due to a fear of judgment, a lack of readiness to commit, or a deeper issue with their identity. Understanding what this term means is the first step toward recognizing if you’re in this type of situation. It can help you find the clarity you need to decide if the relationship is genuinely right for you.

Swipe Right, Hide Me Away: What Is Pocketing?

At its core, pocketing is keeping a romantic partner separate from the other parts of your life. It goes beyond a simple lack of social media posts. It’s intentionally excluding a partner from a person’s public world. This can be particularly painful for LGBTQIA+ people, as public recognition is often a powerful form of validation and a symbol of safety. For many, being “out” to friends and family is a core part of their identity. When a partner is reluctant to share the relationship with their world, it can feel like a step backward. It can feel like being put back in the closet, a place many have fought hard to leave.

The act of pocketing can create a significant power imbalance. One partner may feel they have a valid reason for keeping the relationship private, perhaps they have a family that isn’t accepting. However, for the person being pocketed, it can feel like an outright rejection. It can make them question their worth and the sincerity of the relationship itself. The relationship becomes a private affair that exists only behind closed doors. This can lead to emotional turmoil and a sense of invalidation.

Is It Me or Are We an Undercover Couple? How to Spot Pocketing

Recognizing the signs of pocketing is crucial for self-preservation. Making excuses for a partner’s behavior can be easy, but these red flags can’t be ignored for long. Here’s how you can tell if you might be getting pocketed:

You’ve Never Met Their Friends or Family

You’ve been dating for a while but haven’t been introduced to the people who matter most in their lives. You might hear stories about their friends and family, but you’re never invited to meet them. Your partner might get defensive or make excuses when you bring it up.

Your Partner Avoids Public Places with You

You tend to go to secluded restaurants or stay in rather than going out. They may be worried about being seen by someone they know. If you do go out, they might be overly cautious about public displays of affection, even simple hand-holding.

You’re an Instagram-Free Zone

You’re not on their social media. Even when you’re together, they avoid taking pictures with you. Or if they do, they’re never posted. Your partner’s feed might be full of photos with friends and family, but you are conspicuously absent.

They Don’t Talk About You

You learn from a mutual friend that they’ve never mentioned you. A person who is proud of their relationship will talk about their partner. If you feel like a secret, it’s because you probably are.

The pain of being pocketed is real and can profoundly affect a person’s self-esteem. It can make you feel unimportant and question the relationship’s future. The first step toward addressing the issue is open, honest communication. It’s important to talk to your partner and express how you feel. A healthy, honest conversation can illuminate the situation and help you understand your partner’s perspective. They may have valid reasons for their behavior, but those reasons still need to be addressed.

Ultimately, you deserve to be in a relationship where you feel loved, respected, and celebrated, not hidden away. If your partner is unwilling to integrate you into their life, it might be time to reconsider the relationship. Your happiness and self-worth should not be conditional on someone else’s comfort. You have the right to a partner who is proud to be with you and wants to share you with the world.

Have you ever experienced pocketing, and what advice would you give to someone who feels like their partner is hiding them? Share your insights in the comments.

