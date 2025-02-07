Rapper Tyler, the Creator, leaves many of his fans in awe with his talent, incredible collaborations, and how he alludes to his queerness without explicitly stating it. He touches on his sexuality quite a bit in the lyrics on his October 2024 album, “Chromakopia.” Although Tyler has yet to take to social media or give an interview to discuss the details of his sexuality explicitly, the rapper has made several comments in the past. As a result, it has given listeners the impression that he views his sexuality as existing on a spectrum rather than fitting into a definitive heterosexual label.

In his 2017 song ‘Groove Is in the Heart”, Tyler includes the line, “I’ve been kissing white boys since 2004.” He later revealed in an interview with Fantastic Man that when it comes to his sexuality, he prefers to keep it private. It is safe to say that Tyler is still taking time to sort through his feelings. In the 2023 song “Sorry, Not Sorry,” he apologized for being tight-lipped about his sexual preferences.

“Sorry to the guys I had to hide / Sorry to the girls I had to lie to, who ain’t need to know if I was by the lake switchin’ tides, too.”

Read on to discover two songs that reveal more about Tyler’s sexuality.

1. “Darling I”

In this transparent verse, Tyler discloses the difficulty he experiences in finding all that he desires in a single partner, expressing a preference for polyamory. He raps:

“Love ’em all for different reasons at the same damn time / See monogamy, that shit is not for me / One option for everybody, don’t you lie to me / Too many grooves, I’m too curious to try to be / Hidin’ things, feelin’ shame built inside of me.”

With his clever wordplay, it’s understandable why many interpret this as an admission of curiosity regarding his romantic partners and an openness to exploring beyond heteronormativity. It can be assumed that his different grooves and moods include different people without feeling shame about it.

2.”Take Your Mask Off”

Though Tyler embraces the idea that sexuality exists in a grey area, he expresses clear disdain for those who project a false heteronormative image to the public while concealing their true selves. He raps:

“Ain’t too fond of them gays, you don’t deny it, wait / Since a kid, you knew somethin’ was up / Had you thinkin’ God would hate you, so you covered it up / Gotta hide how you live, what you really enjoy / So got a wife, got a kid, but you be fuckin’ them boys / Sick of all the shame, sick of all the pain that’s within / Scared of bein’ seen, tired of rebukin’ the sin.”

It can be easy to misjudge Tyler’s private nature as that of someone who is closeted; however, that is clearly not the case. Though he does not owe anyone an explanation of his sexual preferences, he has demonstrated his allyship over the years. He has stated that he does not support homophobia — despite using homophobic slurs earlier in his career.