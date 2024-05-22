Tyler, the Creator's Best Fashion Looks: Quirkiness & Style Combined

These days, Tyler, the Creator (he/him), is in a lane of his own. Following the path of legends like Pharrell Williams, Tyler dominates music and fashion. It’s no secret that his style has been highly praised. As reported by MEFeater, the rapper released a collection in partnership with Louis Vuitton in March 2024.

As a designer, Tyler has always had the confidence to wear exactly what he wants. This has been evident through his fashion lines GOLF WANG and GOLF le FLEUR, along with his Louis Vuitton collaboration. He brilliantly mixes the aesthetic of a preppy golfer with a vintage traveler, making his personal style one of a kind. Here are five of Tyler, the Creator’s best looks!

1. The 2020 Grammy Awards

While he was always fashionable, in 2020, Tyler began sporting a new aesthetic. He arrived at the Grammy Awards in a pink and red Bel-Hop get-up designed by GOLF le Fleur. To complete the outfit, he carried a vintage suitcase. In true Tyler fashion, he opened the suitcase on the carpet to reveal the two other outfits he had planned for the night, which followed the pink and red theme.

2. The 2022 Fall/Winter Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Foreshadowing his collection with Louis Vuitton, Tyler, the Creator was featured in the fashion house’s 2022 Paris fashion show. He joyfully pedaled along the catwalk as he honored Virgil Abloh by wearing an iteration of his designs. Featuring the colors of the Pan-African flag, Tyler wore a sweater with LV monogramming.

3. The 2018 Grammy Awards

Even in the early days of his career, Tyler has never been afraid to step outside of the box. To celebrate his first time being nominated for “Best Rap Album” at the Grammys, Tyler wanted to make a statement. In 2018, he hit the Grammys Red Carpet in a baby blue coat with a monogrammed LV scarf. The star of the outfit was his freshly-dyed cheetah print hair.

4. Snowfall’s 6th Season Premiere

Tyler, the Creator has the natural gift to take a fashion staple and elevate it further, making it personal to his style. While on the red carpet for FX’s ” Snowfall” final season premiere, the designer sported a typle sweater-dress shirt and tie combo. He added light wash jeans and loafers to match. To add a little edge to the outfit, he wore a bubble coat over the sweater, as opposed to a cardigan or blazer.

5. Black Music Action Coalition Gala

At this point in his career, Tyler certainly has a style that works best for him. While accepting an award at the Black Music Action Coalition Music in Action Awards Gala, Tyler wore his signature light wash jeans, cardigan, and loafers. He topped it off with yellow jacket and green Louis Vuitton bag to support his mellow aesthetic.

Tyler, the Creator has forged a space that is as identifiable as his. Both his music and fashion choices speak to his personality, quirkiness, and creativity. And we love to see it!