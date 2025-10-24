BY: DM Published 43 minutes ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

Lauren Chan just said ‘I do,’ and fans couldn’t be happier. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star married director Hayley Kosan in an intimate New York ceremony.

This moment marks another major milestone for Chan. In May, the model and entrepreneur became the first out lesbian to appear solo on a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover — her third consecutive SI appearance since debuting with the franchise in 2023. A former fashion editor and founder of the plus-size workwear brand Henning, Chan has used her platform to advocate for size inclusion and LGBTQIA+ visibility in fashion.

“I’m the first out lesbian on the cover — with her own cover — and how much that means to me makes that surprise feel so overwhelming,” Chan told People magazine. “That’s where I feel like the tears of joy and celebration and relief and community come from.”

Now, Chan is celebrating her next chapter. The actress is happily married and ready to spend the rest of her life with Kosan. Here’s a look at their love story.

Lauren Chan and Hayley Kosan Tied the Knot in New York City

Chan and Kosan served major looks in their wedding pictures. Chan wore ivory — a lacy strapless top paired with wide-leg satin trousers, a veil, and sunglasses — while Kosan rocked a sleek, all-black tailored suit. Both wore custom designs by DON NICÓ and shared a quick-cut Instagram reel featuring kisses, arches, and subway moments.

Friends and fellow models flooded the comments, sending well wishes to the adorable newlyweds. “Omgggggg congratulations!” Gabby Windey wrote. While a fans commented, “The only royal wedding I have ever cared about! Congrats mothers. [Love,] your nepo baby.”

Chan and Kosan first met years ago at a commercial casting. Kosan was the director, and Chan was among the talent. Sparks flew, but the timing wasn’t right. They kept things professional and stayed in touch, the couple told The Kit. After Chan did deep personal work, came out, and finalized a divorce, the two reconnected. “Being in love with Hayley makes everything make sense. She is the salve that soothed everything challenging about coming out and starting over,” Chan said. “Our lives are one. And it’s just so… magic.”

Kosan described watching Chan navigate the shift of coming out in her 30s while already known in fashion and media. “Lauren carries herself with such confidence and grace that sometimes I have to remind myself, oh, this is a big deal for her,” Kosan told The Kit. “It’s an honour to be a part of that.”

Who Is Lauren Chan’s Partner?

Professionally, both women stay booked and busy. Chan is a Canadian model, former Glamour fashion features editor, and longtime size-inclusion advocate. She founded Henning, a luxury workwear label for sizes 12–24. Chan told Into The Gloss that Universal Standard acquired Henning in April 2023, and Chan transitioned into a brand partnerships role after the deal.

Kosan is a New York–based writer and director with an impressive portfolio. Her client list includes IFC, Upright Citizens Brigade, Marshalls, Madewell, and Rent the Runway. She previously produced digital content for Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” and her short films have screened at festivals such as Palm Springs and Nitehawk.

