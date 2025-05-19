BY: DM Published 10 hours ago

Lauren Chan made history as the first out lesbian to cover Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. The Canadian model, entrepreneur, and body positivity advocate broke ground in 2023 when she debuted as the magazine’s first queer plus-size rookie. That same year, she publicly came out, opening up about her journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

Now, she uses her platform to push back against outdated beauty standards and celebrate authenticity.

Lauren Chan is making LGBTQIA+ history.

Lauren Chan built her career on representation — and she’s still breaking barriers. She became the first out lesbian and the first Chinese Canadian to land a solo Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, using her platform to amplify voices often left out of mainstream fashion.

“My whole career has been based on representation and inclusion, first for folks of size with my time as a plus-size model, fashion editor, and plus-size brand founder,” Chan told People magazine. “Then once I started my journey with Swimsuit, it has become a lot about LGBTQ folks and the AAPI community, because I believe I’m also the first Chinese person on the cover of Swimsuit.”

Chan launched Henning in 2019, a luxury workwear brand offering sizes 12 to 24. She built it on a made-on-demand, slow fashion model that prioritized quality and sustainability. By 2023, Henning’s success led to its acquisition by Universal Standard.

Beyond fashion, Chan puts in work as an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association and sits on the advisory board for the Model Alliance. Her dedication has earned her major recognition, including the ASME Next Award for Journalists Under 30 and a spot on Marie Claire’s 2023 Power List.

Lauren Chan detailed her experience coming out.

Chan embraced her queer identity in her 30s. In 2023, she made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as the magazine’s first queer plus-size rookie. She used the moment to publicly come out as a lesbian and share her personal evolution.

“I discovered that something in my mental code had caused me to repress my feelings, and therefore, my sexuality,” Chan wrote. “In hindsight, I think the rare connections I had with men were ones of deep friendship or chosen family, which I mistook for sexual or romantic attraction.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to slow down, Chan took time to reflect on her life beyond career milestones. She started therapy, which helped her uncover repressed emotions and question her sexuality. Through mindfulness and deep introspection, she realized she was exclusively attracted to women — and decided to come out.

At the time, Chan was married to a man, which made the process even more complex. She opened up about the emotional weight of challenging societal expectations and the fear of hurting her partner. Still, she chose to live truthfully, and that decision led to an amicable divorce. Chan explained that her now-ex-husband was “devastated but helpful and compassionate.”

This year’s SI Swimsuit issue also features Salma Hayek, gymnast Jordan Chiles, and influencer Livvy Dunne on alternate covers.

