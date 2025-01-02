Simone Biles Named Sports Illustrated’s ‘Sportsperson Of The Year’

BY: Walker Published 19 seconds ago

Simone Biles’ year is off to a strong start.

The Olympic Gold medal winner was named Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsperson of the Year.”

Biles is the first Olympian to be recognized as “Sportsperson of the Year” since 2012 when LeBron James received the honor.

In 2024, Biles gave another dominating performance on the world stage at the Summer Olympics in France. Nicknamed “The Goat”, Biles won four overall medals, including gold in the team competition, individual all-around, and vault exercise.

With all her accomplishments, Biles has not yet realized her impact as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

“I don’t think the reality has set in of what I’ve exactly done in the sport. I can see it, and I hear it from people, and I see a glimpse of it, but the full magnitude I don’t think I’ve realized just yet,” Biles said. “Maybe I’ll realize it when I retire and look back in a couple of years like, ‘Damn, she was good.’ Because I can see that, but I do it every day. So for me, it’s normal.”

With the 2028 Summer Games to be taking place in Los Angeles, Biles had not made up her mind if she’ll compete.

“If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences,” Biles said. “But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

In addition to Biles, Colorado football star Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, was named Breakout Star of the Year. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo received the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award posthumously. Jessica Berman, NWSL commissioner, was named the inaugural Innovator of the Year winner.

via: Hot97

