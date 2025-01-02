Home > NEWS

Simone Biles Named Sports Illustrated’s ‘Sportsperson Of The Year’

BY: Walker

Published 19 seconds ago

Simone Biles’ year is off to a strong start.

The Olympic Gold medal winner was named Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsperson of the Year.”

Biles is the first Olympian to be recognized as “Sportsperson of the Year” since 2012 when LeBron James received the honor.

Advertisement

In 2024, Biles gave another dominating performance on the world stage at the Summer Olympics in France. Nicknamed “The Goat”, Biles won four overall medals, including gold in the team competition, individual all-around, and vault exercise.

With all her accomplishments, Biles has not yet realized her impact as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

“I don’t think the reality has set in of what I’ve exactly done in the sport. I can see it, and I hear it from people, and I see a glimpse of it, but the full magnitude I don’t think I’ve realized just yet,” Biles said. “Maybe I’ll realize it when I retire and look back in a couple of years like, ‘Damn, she was good.’ Because I can see that, but I do it every day. So for me, it’s normal.”

Advertisement

With the 2028 Summer Games to be taking place in Los Angeles, Biles had not made up her mind if she’ll compete.

“If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences,” Biles said. “But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

In addition to Biles, Colorado football star Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, was named Breakout Star of the Year. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo received the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award posthumously. Jessica Berman, NWSL commissioner, was named the inaugural Innovator of the Year winner.

via: Hot97

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

‘Selling Tampa’ Alum Sharelle Rosado Denies Ex Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Gave Her an STD, Reveals How She Caught Him Cheating

By: Walker
NEWS

A Troll Called Rihanna ‘Forehead’ While Demanding A New Album And The Singer Fired Back

By: Walker
NEWS

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series, With Love, Meghan, Set to Premiere in January

By: Walker
NEWS

Justin Baldoni Reportedly Says Blake Lively ‘Refused to Permit’ Him at It Ends With Us Premiere Before ‘Humiliating Conditions’ + Claims Ryan Reynolds ‘Aggressively Berated’ Him In ‘Traumatic’ Confrontation Over Blake Lively

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Rapper DreamDoll Pregnant With Her First Child, Shows Off Baby Bump In Maternity Shoot

By: Walker
NEWS

Ja Rule Declares Being ‘Petty’ as His New Year’s Resolution

By: Walker
NEWS

Lil Durk Agrees To Push Murder-For-Hire Trial Back Amid Co-Defendant Considering Plea Deal

By: Walker
NEWS

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram to Celebrate the New Year

By: Walker
NEWS

10 Wounded After Mass Shooting Outside Queens Nightclub; 4 Suspects at Large

By: Walker
NEWS

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s Welcomes Daughter on the 1-Year Anniversary of Her Release from Prison

By: Walker