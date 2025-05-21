BY: Kara Johnson Published 2 minutes ago

Calvin Klein has long been synonymous with bold, boundary-pushing advertising. Since the 1980s, the brand’s campaigns have featured celebrities in minimal attire, challenging societal norms and sparking conversations about sexuality and fashion. These ads didn’t just sell underwear; they redefined cultural standards and cemented Calvin Klein’s place in fashion history.

From Brooke Shields’ controversial denim ad to Mark Wahlberg’s unforgettable underwear shoot, Calvin Klein’s marketing strategies have consistently captured public attention. The brand’s ability to blend sensual imagery with high fashion has created some of the most memorable advertisements ever. Here are — in our opinion — the top five best Calvin Klein ads.

1. Brooke Shields (1980)

At just 15, Brooke Shields starred in a Calvin Klein Jeans campaign that became instantly iconic. Her line, “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing,” was provocative and memorable, leading to the ad being banned by major networks. Despite the controversy, it solidified Calvin Klein’s reputation for daring advertising.

2. Mark Wahlberg and Kate Moss (1992)

This campaign featured rapper-turned-model Mark Wahlberg and supermodel Kate Moss in a series of black-and-white photos that exuded raw sexuality. The images, shot by Herb Ritts, showcased the duo in intimate poses, making the campaign one of the most talked-about in fashion history.

3. Djimon Hounsou (2007)

Academy Award-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou brought a powerful presence to Calvin Klein’s underwear campaign. Photographed by Peter Lindbergh, the ads featured Hounsou in striking poses that highlighted his physique and brought diversity to the brand’s imagery.

4. Justin Bieber (2015)

Pop sensation Justin Bieber’s Calvin Klein campaign significantly shifted his public image. The ads featured Bieber in classic Calvin Klein underwear, garnered massive attention, and sparked discussions about body image and celebrity culture.

5. Jeremy Allen White (2024)

Known for his role in “The Bear,” Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein campaign showcased the actor in a series of minimalist, black-and-white photos. The ads quickly went viral, with fans praising White’s transformation and the campaign’s aesthetic.

Cooper Kach: The Latest Face of Calvin Klein

In 2025, Calvin Klein introduced Cooper Kach as the newest ambassador for their underwear line. Kach, a rising star in the modeling world, brings a fresh energy to the brand’s legacy of provocative advertising. His campaign features a series of striking images that continue Calvin Klein’s tradition of blending sensuality with high fashion.

Kach’s inclusion in the Calvin Klein roster signifies the brand’s commitment to evolving with the times while maintaining its core identity. His campaign has been met with enthusiasm, further cementing Calvin Klein’s status as a leader in fashion advertising.

Calvin Klein’s advertising history is a testament to the power of bold imagery and cultural relevance. By consistently featuring celebrities in daring and intimate settings, the brand has not only sold products but also influenced societal perceptions of beauty and sexuality.

As Calvin Klein innovates with new faces like Cooper Kach, its legacy of provocative and impactful advertising remains strong. The brand’s ability to adapt while staying true to its roots ensures that it will continue to captivate audiences for years to come.

Which Calvin Klein ad is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.