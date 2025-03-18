Bad Bunny Flaunts His Torso Tattoos as He Goes Shirtless for New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

BY: Walker Published 12 minutes ago

Bad Bunny may not be able to handle a spicy dish, but the “Baile Inolvidable” musician sure can deliver a hot flick.

The 31-year-old singer stars in the brand’s sexy new campaign to promote the Icon Cotton Stretch underwear for the Spring 2025 collection. The campaign was directed by photographer Mario Sorrenti, who photographed the Grammy winner in his home country, Puerto Rico.

In the photos, the Un Verano Sin Ti singer stripped down and showed off the product’s white and black boxer briefs, while in others, the singer rocked the brand’s signature classic tank top.

The Icon Cotton Stretch is an updated version of the original designer underwear with maximum comfort. The new design includes a “stitch-free Infinity Bond waistband, a supportive contour pouch and enhanced shape retention for premium ease of wear,” per the press release.

“From briefs to trunks, new Icon Cotton Stretch underwear brings effortless style and comfort to any look,” the release continued.

“This has been in the works for some time now, seeing it finally come to life has been gratifying,” the singer said in the press release.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine.”

Along with the sexy photos, the brand issued a campaign film that is set to his hit song “EoO.”

The singer’s campaign follows his attendance at the iconic brand’s return to New York Fashion Week in February. He joined the likes of Calvin Klein himself, Christy Turlington, Eve Hewson and Alexander Skarsgård at the show, with the latter two also having starred in recent campaigns for the brand.

