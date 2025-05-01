BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 11 hours ago

More than 25 years after “Wild Things” first hit theaters and became a cult classic for its provocative twists, tangled plot, and steamy scenes, actor Kevin Bacon has shared a new detail that’s left the internet buzzing: there was almost a gay kiss between him and co-star Matt Dillon.

Yes, really.

In a new interview for Esquire’s “For the Record,” Bacon revealed that in the original version of the 1998 neo-noir thriller, his character was supposed to kiss Dillon’s during a shower scene. The kiss was cut from the final script — but not before leaving a mark on what could’ve been a groundbreaking moment for mainstream queer visibility in late ’90s cinema.

Kevin Bacon’s Take: A Twist That Never Made It

Speaking on the episode, Bacon said the moment was originally written as a shocking plot twist. His character, Detective Ray Duquette, was supposed to lock lips with Dillon’s sleazy guidance counselor, Sam Lombardo, in a climactic scene that would’ve upended audience assumptions about both characters.

“That was like the hook of the movie, so to me that was a great twist,” said Bacon. “But for some reason it got cut. We didn’t shoot it.”

Though Bacon didn’t confirm exactly why the kiss was cut during this interview, he previously mentioned that the movie’s financiers were not on board.

“Unfortunately, the financiers didn’t like the idea of men making out,” he told Total Film. “They felt it went too far. They felt it wasn’t right.”

Matt Dillon: Not Exactly Heartbroken

While Bacon seemed disappointed that the scene didn’t come to life, Matt Dillon appeared more relieved.

In a 2005 interview with Total Film, Dillon expressed relief that the scene was removed, stating, “Man, I was relieved when they got rid of that scene.” He also described the duo’s relationship as “one twist too many, man, one twist too many.”

His comments, while not outright dismissive, hint at the discomfort some actors and studios still had around depicting same-sex intimacy between men in big-budget films, especially at a time when homophobia was still very much embedded in the system.

Queer Moments That Could’ve Been

The irony isn’t lost on many fans, especially considering that “Wild Things” was already steeped in eroticism and queer-coded dynamics. The Richards-Campbell kiss has been etched into late ’90s pop culture lore, but the fact that a same-sex kiss between two male leads was deemed “too far” underscores just how deep the double standards ran.

In hindsight, the kiss could’ve been a game-changing moment in queer cinema — especially in a film already breaking boundaries. It also raises questions about how many other queer storylines in Hollywood history were quietly erased before they ever reached the screen.

A New Era of Queer Thrillers?

While “Wild Things” remains a beloved mess of a movie with a queer cult following, the idea that the Wild Things gay kiss Kevin Bacon was supposed to share with Matt Dillon never made it to screen serves as a reminder of just how much has changed — and how far we still have to go.

In 2025, queer thrillers and LGBTQIA+ storylines — especially those centered on Black, Latinx, and POC experiences — are finally stepping into the spotlight.

Films like “The Inspection,” which follows a young Black gay Marine finding his identity in an ultra-masculine world, or “Moonlight“, the Oscar-winning story of a Black boy navigating sexuality and survival, prove that queer cinema can be raw, tender, and award-worthy.

Then there’s “Rustin“, which gave us Colman Domingo in a powerful portrayal of Bayard Rustin, the openly gay civil rights leader erased from most history books. “My Policeman”, “Papi Chulo,” “Naz & Maalik,” and “Summertime” have also helped broaden representation — showing queer love, friendship, and identity through the lens of BIPOC characters.

Streaming platforms are greenlighting stories that feel real and radical. Indie cinema is lifting voices that have been silenced for too long. And major studios? They finally realize that diverse romance plots don’t cancel box office — they boost it.

But for those of us who grew up watching “Wild Things” and wondering what could’ve been? This little behind-the-scenes revelation doesn’t just make the movie juicier — it cements its place in queer film history, flaws and all.

Would you have wanted to see the Kevin Bacon–Matt Dillon kiss scene play out? Sound off in the comments below!