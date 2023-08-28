Colman Domingo Portrays Civil Rights Activist Bayard Rustin in Trailer for 'Rustin' [Video]

Netflix debuted the first trailer for ‘Rustin’ on Monday, starring Colman Domingo as activist Bayard Rustin — who served as one of the main organizers for the August 1963 March on Washington.

The National Archives credits Bayard and a staff of 200 volunteers with organizing the gathering in just two months.

“Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, RUSTIN shines a long overdue spotlight on Bayard Rustin, the architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington,” reads the official synopsis.

“Alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, Bayard Rustin dared to imagine a different world and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.”

The film’s teaser trailer comes on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, which is best known for culminating in the famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Check out the official teaser trailer for ‘Rustin’ below.