Aubrey O’Day Wants Suge Knight to Name People Who Should Take The Stand In Diddy’s Trial

“Let’s get the truth. Let’s put these people on the stand,” said Knight of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial, and that he believes the government has “resources” to find out who.

Aubrey O’Day wants people to start naming names, and she’s trying to get Suge Knight to start.

The Danity Kane singer took a collect call from Death Row founder Knight from prison where the two spoke for over three hours over a recorded line for the podcast “Amy & T.J.”

The 41-year-old kicked off the interview by pointing out how Knight and Sean “Diddy” Combs have had long-standing beef.

“First of all, let’s get it straight. Me personally, he wasn’t important enough to be my enemy,” Knight began.

“I never had nothing against Puff like that, you know what I mean? And we know it can’t be beef because you ain’t never… One thing about me, you’re gonna see me everywhere you go on the West Coast.”

The singer then noted how she thought Knight said Diddy “isn’t guilty for the things he did” and “he didn’t invent abuse industry tactics.”

“So I never said that I don’t believe he not doing anything wrong. I always felt, I felt that he’s real comfortable with the authorities, maybe the FBI informant or something,” he began to explain.

“I said at this time that they’re not really gonna smack him like [they might with] anyone else, because you got to look at the pattern,” he continued.

“So when I said that, he’s probably not gonna smack him that bad because of his affiliations with law enforcements,” he said.

O’Day — who has spoken out about the treatment of people within the industry — demanded Knight start naming other people who used similar tactics and help “make change” in the industry.

“Okay, this is how you gotta look at it, it’s not the fact that people’s untouchable or not untouchable. Right now, they can snatch your happiness if you let them patrol you. But if you following God, can’t nobody snatch your happiness,” Knight replied. “I’ve been in prison ten-and-a-half years. They ain’t had a bad deal yet, right? That’s only because of God, and I got good people, you know, on the streets.”

O’Day added that she was “disappointed” by Diddy’s former assistant Capricorn when she took the stand during Diddy’s trial, adding that she believed “she didn’t go all the way.”

Knight added that if the hip-hop industry is to be rebuilt, the truth needs to come out. “Let’s get the truth. Let’s put these people on the stand,” he emphasized.

“They shouldn’t let Capricorn walk the way they let her walk, because if you look at it, if you look at Capricorn, you’re going to be said, ‘Okay, okay, cap you trying to tell me. I’m not saying it’s not true. Puffy threatened you and you didn’t tell me. What type of b—h is you? They know who all the players are. Get all those people on the stand, let them tell their truth and work out some type of deal,” he continued.

However, O’Day insisted that “somebody’s got to start naming them” because “they’re not going to take the stand themselves.”

“First of all. You gotta look at it like this is the United States, this is the government. You think those that worked for the FBI, work in the United States of America, they don’t have the resources, they don’t have the knowledge to get it done?” he asked. “They listening to us right now as we speak. They probably watching me.”

Knight is in prison after his conviction for voluntary manslaughter in connection with a 2015 hit-and-run incident where he allegedly killed Terry Carter. He received a 28-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to the charge.

