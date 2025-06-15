Diddy Trial’s Most Disturbing Claims: Week Five Breakdown [Recap]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

During the fifth week of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, the prosecution kept presenting witnesses to strengthen their case against the hip-hop mogul, starting with the ongoing testimony of a former girlfriend testifying anonymously as “Jane.”

Former girlfriend "Jane," testifying anonymously under a pseudonym, returned to the stand to kick off the fifth week of witnesses and testimony as prosecutors in New York City continue to build their case against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The hip-hop mogul has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s maintained his innocence. If convicted on all charges, which also include arson and bribery, Combs could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.

Across the first four weeks of testimony, jurors have heard from multiple former girlfriends of Combs, including the prosecution’s de facto star witness, Cassie Ventura, as well as a woman who testified under the name “Mia,” and “Jane,” back on the stand this week.

Also taking the stand were Ventura’s mother and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, who was romantically involved with Ventura while she was still with Combs. Multiple staff members who’ve worked for Combs’ various business enterprises over the years have testified, as have hotel staff where his “freak offs” occurred, and investigators involved in the raid on his Miami home.

The prosecution also called on various players involved in and around the viral video of Combs violently assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway, including a security guard who alleged he was paid $100,000 by Combs directly to give him the only copies of that altercation.

As the prosecution argues coercion, the defense is countering with consent. But both sides agreed that in order to get to the bottom of the case, there would be a lot of witnesses and a lot of shocking details about Combs’ sexual proclivities.

Week 5, Friday

Kanye West’s Support

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the courthouse on Friday, showing up in all white.

He told reporters outside he was there to support Combs, staying for about 40 minutes before leaving.

Cassie Text Messages

Before the first witness of the day was called to the stand, some text messages were shared with the court. One of them was between Cassie and one of Combs’ security guards, from January 2017.

“My bathroom door is broken down. He’s blaming me for going to someone else’s house when I pulled over to see if I was being followed and I was. He has my key so I’m leaving. I do not feel safe. I’m not f–king with anyone else,” she wrote.

“He is here you are there,” the guard allegedly responded. “I think that’s the best thing for now.”

Ex-Assistant Testifies

Following testimony from a special agent, a former personal assistant of Combs, Jonathan Perez, took the stand. He said he worked for the raper from December 2021 to September 2024. He was offered immunity in exchange for his testimony.

He claimed he started with an annual salary of $85,000 before being bumped to $100,000, while working for Combs. He said he was told by Diddy’s chief of staff about his “king nights,” which were described as Combs “going to (a) hotel to have private time with a female,” who he identified as “Jane.”

While working for Combs, he said he helped set up about five “king nights,” which included him getting condoms, red lights, lube, food and honey — the latter of which he claimed “enhances the man’s libido.” He’d also buy high heels and outfits from sex stores, he said.

After these “king nights,” he testified the hotel rooms were “just bit of a mess,” which sheets, towels and “oils” everywhere. Those nights were followed up with Diddy getting a massage and IV drip, said Perez. During one cleanup, he texted Combs’ chief of staff that he “skipped & fell twice.”

Sex Tape Discovery

As the testimony of Jonathan Perez continued, Combs’ former assistant claimed he found a sex tape featuring Jane and another man on the company iPad. He reported the finding to Combs at the time, before talking with Kristina Khorram, Diddy’s then-chief of staff, about the video.

The conversation was recorded on Khorram’s phone, with audio played for the court. In the recording, Perez told Khorram to told Combs, “Hey, I found something on the iPad that the staff uses. I can lock it up for you. I can, you can delete it. I just wanted you to make the decision.”

Perez also told Khorram it seemed as though the video was recorded with the iPad, adding that Combs deleted it.

Assistant Testimony Continues

After a break, Perez continued to testify, first claiming he got drugs for Combs “a handful of times” — including cocaine, Xanax and molly, which he paid for with cash from a Gucci pouch he said belonged to Combs.

Perez claimed that on June 18, 2024 — the same night Jane testified she got into a fight with Combs — Diddy called him “asking me to confirm whether or not another female had been on a trip we went on the week prior.”

He also clarified that when it came to allegedly buying drugs and setting up “king nights,” it was done for “personal time,” not business. He also said he believed Jane appeared to be a “willing participant” in “king nights,” and shared texts he said showed she was “cooperating in” setting them up.

Perez said he last spoke with Combs the day he was arrested, adding that he feels “great” about him overall and never saw him hit anyone.

Special Agent Testifies

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Andre LaMon was the first on the stand Friday, testifying about being part of the raid on Diddy’s Los Angeles home.

In the home, he said they found 900 bottles of Astroglide and 200 bottles of baby oil, which others have testified were used in Combs’ “freak offs.” Envelopes in the nightstand, meanwhile, tested positive for ketamine — and had “K” written on them. Another bag, meanwhile, had a brown substance inside, which tested positive for MDMA.

Six firearms and ammo were also found in the home’s security room, including four rifles, one pistol and one shotgun. The serial numbers on the rifles appeared to be scratched off, said LaMon. Weapons were not found in the rest of the home, he said under cross-examination.

Week 5, Thursday

Jane ‘Felt Like a Whore’ Over ‘Freak Offs’

After a lengthy cross-examination, the recent girlfriend testifying anonymously as “Jane” wrapped her testimony with a short re-direct by government prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey focused on the issue of whether or not Jane was a willing participant in “freak-offs”/”hotel nights,” or if she was coerced into them by Combs. This is a key component of her testimony, and why it’s so important for the prosecution.

Comey again referenced text messages exchanged between Combs and Jane. One from June 2022 from Jane read, “I know what you want, baby, but not really in the mood for that part. Don’t wanna make you mad.”

Adding context from the stand, Jane explained that she’d been hinting she wanted an “intimate night” with just the two of the, but didn’t want to upset him as “that’s usually the response that I get from him when I declined those things.”

“All good,” he responded to Jane in that particular exchange, but Comey followed with a text Combs sent to Paul, one of their regular “entertainers” who would come in to have sex with Jane while Sean directed, a little more than an hour later. That text read, “Imma need you to persuade her.”

Jane said she was unaware of that text at the time.

Comey referenced texts from March 2023 where Jane ended a “hotel night” with Paul early after 24 hours already. She texted Paul that Combs “didn’t make me feel like a human being” when it came to “hotel nights.”

In another text to Paul, Jane wrote, “It had been 24 hours with no breaks for me and at first I was going with the flow for the second linkup, but I had warned him that I just felt overwhelmed to overperform for a moment I’ve never done before. I’m not a robot, just a mix of tired, hungry, sleepy, sore.”

“I felt like a whore, I’m not a trained actress,” she said on the stand. “What do you expect from a woman after 24 hours of drugs and nonstop performance.”

After this disappointing and frustrating trip, Comey asked Jane why she would send loving messages to Combs. She explained that being with Combs was this confusing cycle with the hip-hop mogul “showering her with love and affection, with all the sexual exploitation in between.”

She said she was able to “compartmentalize all the bad stuff,” with the “loving messages” her “focusing on all the good parts of us.”

She admitted on the stand that she would fake orgasms during “hotel nights,” as it was more about “putting on a show” than actual intimacy. She said she sent “entertainers” positive messages about their time together, too, because she “didn’t want him to feel used.”

When asked if she could remember the dates of every “hotel night,” Jane said she could not. When asked if she wanted to remember them all, she replied, “I wish I could forget them.”

Other texts read out in relation to “hotel nights” included Jane writing, “I don’t feel like performing loveless, cold sex,” and “It’s been three years of me having to f–k strangers. I’m tired.”

“Sex is sacred to me and I can’t be used like this anymore. I just wanted to make you happy but it’s creating a war inside me. I need a break,” she texted in October 2023. “I can’t be in another hotel room doing drugs and performing exhausted sex for days.”

And yet, she said she continued to perform in them because of a sense of obligation and to “maintain emotional stability” in the relationship. When asked if Combs ever threatened to stop paying her rent if she stopped performing, Jane said, “Multiple times.”

She was also asked why she would bring up “hotel nights” when arguing with Combs about the time he spent with other women. Jane explained, “What I was trying to express every time I brought up women was: Why? Why do I have to be degraded in order to be with you?” she said, getting emotional on the stand, per CNN.

“Why do I have to break all my boundaries and compromise on myself,” she continued, “but they don’t have to, but they can still experience you in the way I want to?”

Jane Instigates ‘Freak-Off’

Following their real and candid conversations in July 2024, Jane said during cross-examination that she was the one who instigated a “freak-off” during a Miami trip to the Four Seasons in late July.

She said that she and Combs had a great time on that trip, but at one point she mentioned to him that she missed Paul, one of the previously mentioned “entertainers” that she would have sex with during “freak-off”/”hotel nights.”

On the stand, Jane said that she had taken ecstasy when she said that, but at the same time “did genuinely miss Paul at that moment.”

In fact, she went so far as to reach out to him, with Paul agreeing to come and meet them in Miami in a few days. And just a few days later, per her testimony, she had sex with Paul in Combs’ Miami home.

When asked if she felt in control of this sexual experience, Jane said that she did, describing it as a “love fest.” She explained the difference saying that it “felt less like a live performance and more like a fun group activity.”

Unfortunately, the love would not last, though, as she said that trip in Miami did end with another fight about yet another woman. But this time, she kept the lines of communication open.

She said they talked about Combs going to see a therapist, and how they “loved each other so much, but all the toxic stuff was still coming up.”

Defense attorney Teny Geragos had Jane confirm that she last saw Combs in person in Miami in August 2024, shortly before his September 2024 arrest, and that this trip had ended on a positive note.

While Jane conceded that she had said as much to the defense in a pretrial meeting, on the stand Thursday, she said, “It was okay.”

Ready to Break Up Leads to Real Talk

In the weeks after the first instance of alleged violence in their relationship, as well as what Jane characterized as coerced oral sex on an “entertainer,” she said that their immediate reconciliation was short-lifed.

They had seemingly worked through all of the heated emotions of that day and evening in late June, though Combs had spoken for hours about whether or not they should break up. Jane testified that around the Fourth of July, she was ready for a breakup when she saw him with another woman in Wyoming.

After that, she said she blocked him, his staff and associates for weeks, until she found out his mother was ill and reached out to see how she was doing in late July.

This opened up a new series of text exchanges between them, read out in court, that included Combs telling her that she’d disrespected him by going to his friend’s “freak-off.” He also texted at one point that they should just be friends with no beef, and that he’s sorry for “anytime I hurt you.”

As was mentioned in her direct testimony, Jane responded multiple times via text with the narrative that she felt as if she’d just wasted three years of her life with him in hotel rooms. She told him to stop pretending she didn’t “shelf myself to be just only your girl.”

Jane said that Combs ultimately apologized to her over her anger that he would take other women on trips, whereas for her it seemed to always wind up in a “hotel night”/”freak-off.”

In one text to him, Jane wrote, “At least say you understand that it wasn’t cool to have me just doing hotel nights and everyone got private jets all over the world. I don’t even have anything post worthy from our relationship.”

At another point, she texted him, “My dumb a– thought if I f–ked more and did more hotels I’ll finally get a trip.”

Diddy Discovers Vegas Trip ‘Freak-Off’

According to Combs’ recent girlfriend testifying anonymously as “Jane”, after their argument of June 18, 2024, where she accused him of going on a trip wit another woman, Combs told her to put on some lingerie and grabbed her phone to set up a “hotel night”/”freak-off.”

He just happened to reach out to Antoine through her previous text thread with the “entertainer.” Antoine was an “entertainer” they had used previously, but he was also the man she saw having sex with another woman while on a trip to Las Vegas with her friend and another rapper; a trip she did not tell Combs about.

Jane testified that she went and brought Antoine into the home, but before anything started, Combs pulled her aside to ask what Antoine was referring to in earlier messages on her thread — he’d scrolled back to read — that referenced a “mutual friend.” He said that as far as he knew, she and Antoine had no “mutual friends.”

He had asked about it before she left to pick up Antoine at the gate and she told him it was nothing, but this time he demanded that she explain what it meant. And so she told him about the Las Vegas trip with her friend and being surprised to find Antoine “entertaining” there.

She explained, according to her testimony during cross-examination, that she hadn’t told him because it had been such a brief moment, nor had she told him that she’d given the rapper the name of Sly, another “entertainer” who’s come up in previous testimony.

A furious Combs repeatedly asked her, “How could you go to another man’s ‘Freak off’?” per Jane’s testimony, before he told her to take an ecstasy pill. She said on the stand that she told Combs she didn’t want to have sex with Antoine and he purportedly got in her face and replied, “Is this coercion?”

She said that eventually the returned to the bedroom, where Antoine was waiting, and she performed oral sex on him. Jane said that after Antoine left, she and Combs did not make love afterward — for the first time after a “freak off” — as Combs repeatedly lashed out at her over it, “How could you go to another man’s freak-off?”

A few days after the events of June 18, Jane said she returned to Combs’ home because they missed one another and stayed for a couple of days. In one tense conversation, Jane said, “It seemed like he was proposing the idea of breaking up, and I was just listening to him. It was like eight or nine hours of that breakup conversation.”

According to her testimony, Jane said that while they did take drugs during those days and had sex, they did not invite any “entertainers” over.

Cassie Hotel Assault Video & First Violence

Circling back to the infamous hallway video of Combs assaulting Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016 — and CNN releasing footage from it to the public in May 2024 — Jane again said she was shocked by it.

She also stated that she had never witnessed Combs act like that through the years of their relationship. When asked if he had tried to get into a program to address his behavior in the video, Jane said that she did recall that.

Jane went on to call the months following the video release difficult for Combs. It was during this time, on June 18, 2024, that things took a dramatic turn in her own relationship with Combs.

Estimating that they had each consumed two shots of tequila and two glasses of champagne, she revisited their argument over another woman, who lived in Miami at the time and thus had more access to Combs’ time.

“I think it was just a ball of emotions that night,” Jane said. “There was a lot of just resentment for so many things.” She acknowledged that she called Combs a “pedophile,” even though the woman she was accusing him of taking on a family trip to Utah was not a minor (though too young to buy alcohol, per Jane). She admitted to also calling Combs disgusting and a monster.

As she had on direct testimony, Jane again described how things were escalating in the argument, and so she locked herself in her bedroom. When Combs allegedly kicked open that door, she retreated to the bathroom.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos confirmed that to this point, Combs had not touched her, with Jane agreeing, saying that he kept asking her, “Are you just not going to talk to me?”

She recalled yelling at him that she hated him and wanted him to leave her alone. When asked what Combs was saying back, Jane testified, “That I was crazy, just a lot of yelling, like you’re not gonna not talk to me.”

Jane had previously testified that things got violent after he kicked the bathroom door in and she hid in a closet. She then stated that she tried to escape and Combs assaulted her in the hallway, leaving her with “golf-ball-sized” welts on her forehead and a black eye.

On the stand, Jane said Combs made the comparison to Ventura’s lawsuit, asking her, “We’ve never fought like this before and now the lawsuit comes out and now this happens? Now you want to attack me?”

In previous testimony, Jane had stated that after Combs allegedly punched her in the face, she called the woman she believed he’d recently gone on a trip with.

She was told that she was worrying about the wrong things, Jane testified, with things escalating to trading insults on the call. When Jane told the woman “he’s beating my ass right now,” per testimony, Combs purportedly hung up the phone.

She said that it appeared as if the woman had tried to call Combs back multiple times after that, but he didn’t pick up. Instead, Jane said he called his assistant Jonathan so that Jonathan could tell Jane that this woman did not go on the family trip at the center of the argument.

She also had said that she was then pushed into participating in a “hotel night”/”freak-off” afterward, which led to Combs finding out about her Las Vegas trip to another rapper’s home where she ran into “entertainer” Antoine.

When Jane Realized ‘Hotel Nights’ Would Be ‘Forever Thing’

Despite expressing her reservations, and Combs saying he never knew how she felt just a few months prior, Jane said that she quickly realized “hotel nights” were just a part of the package, no matter how she felt.

She said that their reconciliation began with a birthday party in Miami Combs had planned for February 2024. That was the first time they saw one another since their breakup the previous year.

Jane was delighted to be treated to a five-course meal and a table covered with lavish gifts and decorations, describing it as “everything I’ve always wanted from our relationship” and saying it “felt like prom.”

She said in court that she felt willing to have an “entertainer” that night because Combs had given her everything she wanted for her birthday, and so they took ecstasy and did that.

On the stand Thursday, she explained she’d “realized this was just going to be a forever thing with Combs,” referring to “hotel nights” with “entertainers.” The jury was then showed texts between Jane and an “entertainer” called Paul where she asked him if he was available on Valentine’s Day.

As she appeared to accept “hotel nights” as part of their relationship, Jane also said that Combs was more overtly loving and affectionate after Ventura’s lawsuit. She told the court there was “some growth” in their relationship, saying, “I felt like I could assert myself a little more.”

She also agreed with Geragos that Combs was more apologetic, a better listener, and gave her more quality time than he had before, with Jane characterizing him before as more cold and egotistical. She also said she was unaware that he had begun recording their calls.

Jane Asked If She Knew ‘Anybody Else in the Lifestyle’ on Trip

Following up on the judge’s decision to not identify individuals Jane cites in her testimony, as it could open her to exposure or harassment, the defense instead revisited Jane’s previously mentioned January 2024 trip with a friend and a known rapper by getting as close to his identity as they could.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos asked her if the rapper mentioned was “an icon in the music industry” who was “very close” to Combs, which Jane confirmed. Jane had previously stated Combs was not aware of this trip as they were on a break at the time.

She said that she and a friend flew on the rapper’s private jet and spent some time in his hotel room. On the stand Thursday, she also confirmed that the trip itself was for the birthday of the unnamed rapper’s significant other, offering another path to his identity.

Jane had also previously testified that she was surprised to find an “entertainer” from previous “hotel nights” with Combs in the rapper’s room, where he was allegedly having sex with a woman while others watched.

In Thursday’s testimony, Jane said that she and Combs knew that this “entertainer,” a man dubbed “Antoine” who has come up throughout the trial, was involved in a “relationship” with this rapper and his significant other.

Nevertheless, she said she was a “little bit” surprised to find him at the birthday celebration, though she said no one asked how they knew one another. She said that the rapper and his girlfriend asked if she knew “anybody else in the lifestyle,” but she wasn’t sure why.

“Maybe they had an inclination that me and Sean had been doing similar things,” she said on the stand. At the same time, she had previously said that Antoine had told her and Combs about his involvement with this rapper.

Jane also shared that the rapper flirted with her and “said something like he thought I was beautiful and always wanted to ‘blank’ me.” She also admitted at one point flashing her breasts to the group in the room watching Antoine have sex with a woman on the bed, calling it an “in the moment” decision.

Jane Says Combs Apologized After Cassie Suit

Court was nearly two hours behind schedule by the time Jane finally took the stand to continue her cross-examination (see below section for what caused the delay).

Once the jury was brought in and she was seated. the defense jumped right back into discussing messages sent back and forth between Jane and Combs. They began with a message from October 2023 where Jane wrote she was “processing some sort of trauma” and wanted time alone. She wrote at that time that she wanted to please Combs, while deep down she wanted the “night” to end.

This was, she explained, when she had broken up with Combs over feeling exploited during “hotel nights” (or “freak offs”), which she had said multiple times via text and voice messages that she didn’t enjoy.

Geragos emphasized another message, having Jane confirm that in it she was consenting. She further argued that despite Jane’s stated reservations about “hotel nights,” Combs never knew she was uncomfortable.

This was followed by a voicemail from Combs that he sent to Jane after ex Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit from November 2023 outed the concept of “freak offs.”

In the message, Combs told Jane he hoped they could mend their relationship “so you can move on with your life, so you don’t feel like I wasted your life,” asking what would make her “feel better.”

Jane called that period of time after Ventura’s lawsuit difficult for both her and Combs. “We were both equally pulled in our own emotional battlefields like every which way,” she said on the stand.

She conceded that while Combs was understandably “under fire” and dealing with a lot of things that had nothing to do with their relationship, for her part, she had hit a wall and was trying to wrap her head around all of it. Jane had previously testified that Ventura’s lawsuit was a huge shock, as it appeared to mirror her own experiences with “hotel nights,” and her own emotional turmoil.

The defense asked her to confirm that Combs told her he was unaware of how she had been feeling, apologizing and saying he didn’t want to her to feel like that anymore. He also purportedly urged her to communicate more with him about her feelings.

Jane agreed when Geragos asked her, “At the time you believed him, right?”

Lawyers Debate Messages After Cassie Lawsuit

Before the jury entered the courtroom and before Jane took the stand, attorneys for both sides — and Jane herself — argued over what could and could not be played or read out to the jury, in regards to texts and voicemails.

The defense is trying to say these messages show that Jane was a will participant in “hotel nights” — otherwise known as “freak offs” — while the prosecution say that these conversations and messages, purportedly recorded by Combs himself, were a strategic and pre-emptive attempt by the mogul to begin building his defense in the wake of Ventura’s lawsuit.

One late 2203 missive written in a Notes app by Jane was argued over, with the government wanting it included. In it, she wrote, “I did feel forced and taken advantage of,” referring to “hotel nights,” adding, “I felt obligated 98 percent of the time.”

As detailed by The Washington Post, the defense is trying to allude to the idea that Jane’s narrative may have shifted to align with the prosecution’s case, but the government argues that Notes like these show Jane’s feelings about the whole matter have been consistent.

Meanwhile, the defense called the Note “unnecessary,” as it was just Jane musing to herself, arguing that what matters is “what Jane communicated to Mr. Combs.”

Another audio message from December 2023 has Combs telling Jane he never knew how she felt about “hotel nights” before, but the prosecution argues he was aware he was recording himself as he made these statements in the wake of Ventura’s November 2023 suit.

In that case, the judge ruled the recording could not be used, but the defense could ask Jane directly about what Combs said to her about whether or not he was aware of her feelings about “hotel nights” in December 2023.

This lengthy sidebar, much of which was in the judge’s chambers, delayed Jane’s testimony by almost two hours.

While the full details of the closed discussions have not been revealed, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said he’s worried Combs could be denied his right to a “totally public trial,” per NBC News and CNN reporting, in relation to the use of pseudonyms.

He argues that if identities were revealed, other players involved could come forward, but prosecutor Maurene Comey countered, “Anyone who witnessed these events would be able to tell the defense if they wanted to. The suggestion that they need to say these names … is a pretense to harass and intimidate this witness.”

The judge ultimately denied the request to reveal the names of some of the people Jane has mentioned in her testimony.

Week 5, Wednesday

Turks and Caicos Trip

The recent girlfriend testifying anonymously as “Jane,” a key witness for the prosecution’s case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, was back on the stand Wednesday for more cross-examination.

While referencing a 2023 trip the former couple went on, defense attorney Teny Geragos revealed that Combs may have spent around $55,000 on a Turks and Caicos vacation with Jane — a trip Jane described as a make-up getaway after an earlier falling-out.

Text messages from March 2, 2023, were read aloud in court, showing Combs apologizing: “I didn’t know I was going to lose one of my closest friends over a stupid lie.”

Jane told the court she was reluctant to reconnect romantically.

“I’m open as friends,” she replied when Combs said he missed her. When Combs suggested booking a hotel, she hesitated. “You said friends,” he shot back, before proposing they go to Turks and Caicos — which they did.

Jane said the trip eventually included another “hotel night.”

Lonely and Recovering

Jane described her February 2023 birthday as emotionally devastating, despite telling Combs in a message: “I loved and appreciated every detail you put into my bday.”

She testified the night involved sex with three male entertainers and Combs — which she said she didn’t want.

“I was hurt after being made to have sex with three guys,” Jane said. “It was equally hurtful and emotional for me to see him with another woman on a beautiful vacation.”

“Whereas, I’m alone and recovering from having to sleep with three men that I didn’t want to sleep with,” she added.

Jane said they broke up for several weeks, but Combs wouldn’t let go: “He’d be blowing up my phone a week later.”

Jane recalled receiving birthday gifts — including a Van Cleef necklace and bracelet — before taking ecstasy and waiting for an entertainer to join her and Combs.

When defense attorney Geragos showed a photo Jane had taken that night and suggested she looked “so excited,” she responded: “Any type of affection at this point in my life that I received from Sean, I received with open arms.”

She said she “went along with it” when Combs said there would be “entertainment” after her birthday dinner.

“My circumstances were my options in this relationship,” she said. “So yes, there were moments I suggest or organize things under the pressures of my lover, yes.”

Love Outside of the Hotel

Jane testified that she asked Combs to send her $15,000 for her birthday celebration, which he did — covering her dinner and outfit.

Later, while in Miami, Jane messaged Combs asking if Nobu (inside the hotel) was the only dinner option. “I’m asking if he could please romance me outside of hotel rooms,” she said in court, with photos shown to the jury captured the couple at Nobu.

The jury saw July and August 2022 texts where Combs suggested a “hotel night” and gave Jane a choice: either Paul or another entertainer.

Jane said she felt like skipping the night altogether wasn’t even on the table. When she told Combs she was “kind of icked out” by one entertainer, he agreed: “He’s a no-go.”

Jane confirmed they went with Paul and later had another “hotel night” at her home on August 30, 2022. “That was so much fun baby,” she texted, before adding in a longer message: My love for you is unconditional and for life.”

She told the jury her affection was for Combs — not the entertainers.

Paul Was the Top Pick

More messages from July 2022 were shown, where Combs texted Jane: “Call [entertainer] or Paul is free.” She “liked” the message about Paul, and later texted, “Last night was amazing.”

Jane said she understood Combs was offering a choice between two men, but she still felt pressure. While there was a two-month gap in “hotel nights” during spring 2022, on June 19, when Combs suggested another one.

“Not really in the mood for that part don’t want to make you mad,” Jane wrote, prompting Combs to respond with: “All good.”

Instead, she said they watched “hotel night” footage and porn during a so-called “movie night.”

Controlling Behavior

Jane read March 2022 texts aloud where she accused Combs of triggering anxiety after he made her delete a post but allowed another woman, Gina, to post a photo showing off jewelry he had gifted her.

“To see these things were deeply hurtful to me,” Jane testified. “You’re giving me anxiety.

She told Combs to make Gina delete the post.

Despite the pressure she felt for the countless “hotel nights,” Jane said she planned an elaborate one for Valentine’s Day 2022, after Combs left another woman’s vacation early. She decorated the room with rose petals and brought in two entertainers.

“That was my idea,” she said. “It was my first time doing that.”

It was the “hotel night” that Jane ultimately used as leverage for Combs to leave the vacation he was on for another woman’s birthday.

“If you don’t come here now, we’re not gonna do anything that you want to do,” Jane wrote in a 2022 text to Combs. When defense asked if that meant “no Valentine’s Day party,” Jane said: “Yes, that was the first time I pulled that card.”

“The ‘hotel’ night card?” the defense asked. “Yes,” Jane replied.

Describing her longest “hotel night” around New Year’s 2022, Jane testified she felt taken advantage of after the ordeal, which lasted three days and involved three men. Shortly after, she saw Combs vacationing with Gina.

“You have me feeling so taken advantage of and regretting everything,” Jane wrote, noting that she seriously thought about leaving him after that.

Jane Gets Emotional

At one point, Jane began to sob on the stand, as text messages between were shown from April 2023.

“You are truly a blessing in my life, I have never had a man take care of me like you do. The fact that you are the reason for my child’s joy is a feeling inside me that I cant explain,” she wrote at the time, calling him her “lover,” “partner” and “boyfriend.” At the time, she would have been living in a home he was allegedly paying for.

She later said she was by his side in June that same year to help him recover from surgery, before “hotel nights” resumed in July. That month, she claimed she went to see him in New York, thinking they wouldn’t have a “hotel night,” before he sent a link to an escort while she was in the air. When asked about giving the link a “thumbs up,” she claimed she was just confirming receipt, adding the move can “also be a little bit sarcastic.”

When defense brought up the night Jane previously testified she had a sober “hotel night” she “deeply regretted,” they asked if she agreed to it, signifying consent.

“Unfortunately, yes,” she said. “I resent him for knowing how much I loved him and how I couldn’t say no to him. I resent him for all of it.”

She also said the night, which included her having sex with three men, lasted between 12 and 18 hours. Per Jane, she was feeling depressed and tried breaking up with him after that, before video showed the two saying how good they were for each other.

Week 5, Tuesday

Jane Traded ‘Hotel Nights’ for Time

Jane said that as her relationship with Combs progressed and “hotel nights” with paid “entertainers” became more of the norm, she began to realize that she would have to accept this side of Combs in order to get what she wanted — time with him.

Hearing extremely graphic text message exchanges between Combs and Jane, where he asked her to “be explicit” in writing about sex acts with him and an “entertainer” read out in court, media outlets report Jane was visibly uncomfortable — much as Ventura had been when the defense did the same thing.

On the stand, Jane explained that she wrote so graphically because she knew that’s what Combs wanted to see, calling them “fantasy” messages. Exemplifying the different things they wanted out of these exchanges, Combs asked what she wanted to do after one such exchange.

She replied she “wanted to spend time with my favorite person,” referring to Combs. He then responded by asking her if she wanted him to drop by with an “entertainer.”

Jane explained that she agreed to the “entertainer” being invited to her home because it felt like that was the only way she would be able to see Combs. “That was the only option I was given, and I wanted to see my lover,” she testified in court.

“I am, in 2021, really madly in love and wanting to please him and appease him,” she said. “I’m agreeable here.”

In one exchange from November 22, 2021, the pair were discussing seeing one another when Combs suggested he could set something up with two of their more recurring “entertainers,” Don and Sly.

Jane replied with a voice message that she thought he’d wanted to save that scenario for a “grand finale” after finishing his album. In court, she explained that her reasoning for this pushback was because she was “trying to make excuses to get out of this thing that he’s encouraging for me to set up.”

After those messages, she said she saw him on social media with another woman, which led to a tense exchange as she saw him sharing quality time with this woman while he seemed to only want to squeeze in just enough time for a “hotel night” with her.

Jane got a little tense with defense attorney Teny Geragos, per CNN, during this exchange, saying she didn’t feel like she got much out of her relationship with Combs when she saw him giving nice gifts and trips to other women, and she didn’t get those things, even when she’d participate in “hotel nights” with strangers for him.

At one point, Geragos insinuated Jane was consensually having sex with these men while gladly accepting designer bags, per NBC News. When asked if she didn’t get anything from it, Jane countered, “No, I got trauma.”

Geragos asked if she knew what a Bottega bag was, to which Jane shot back, “I’m sure you have one.” When asked if she knew how much one costs, Jane responded, “How much does my body cost?” before asking the judge for a break. The judge did ask her to answer the questions.

Diddy’s Possible ‘Bi-Curiosity’ & Drug Use

While Combs described his fantasies — called “freak offs” by Ventura and “hotel nights” by Jane — as “voyeurism” and “fantasy,” she had another term come to mine the more she thought about it: “cuck.”

She said that as she became more involved with Combs, she started researching his particular sexual interests, and particularly this interest in watching another man have sex with his woman.

“I just wanted to know what was driving him,” she explained in court.

When asked to define “cuck” as she’s using it, Jane said on the stand that “a cuck derives pleasure seeing his woman derive pleasure from the other man.” It’s a slang term originally derived from “cuckold,” which refers to a man whose partner is unfaithful.

“Cucks could also have a bi-curiosity that they are too ashamed to experience themselves,” Jane added. “So they use the woman to venture out in this curiosity without actually doing the act itself.”

She said that it could have been that there was an interest in bisexuality, but that Combs might have been “too scared to do the act” himself, leading to these “freak offs.”

The defense also talked about drug usage during “hotel nights.” Both Ventura and Jane have testified extensively about how they used drugs to cope with the stressors and mental challenges of participating in these marathon sex sessions, while also alleging Combs used drugs as well.

On the stand, Jane talked about how she suggested he go to rehab during their trip to Turks and Caicos. She said it was on the flight that she noticed his hands were shaky, and that his coloring looked off. “I could tell he wasn’t taking very good care of himself,” she said.

Geragos said that Jane knew he was a drug addict early on, but Jane was resistant to the use of that descriptor. “In the beginning I didn’t really know how to label it,” she said. “I encountered somebody that was overdoing the partying.”

She said she observed a “very strong pattern” involving drugs with Combs as their relationship progressed, but still did not see him as a “drug addict,” but rather “a really big party guy.”

Ecstasy, Jane testified, was a drug that she felt helped both her and Combs focus on their “sexual energy.” She said, “He was just happy, charismatic, good energy, a sexual high. Before ecstasy, he was agitated and stressed from the day. After, he would be happy and in a good mood.”

At the same time, she said that one of the rules of “hotel nights” was that there were no drugs allowed for the hired “entertainers.” She explained to the jury, “I just didn’t want to have a stranger be out of their mind in a very vulnerable environment with me.”

In what The Washington Post described as an attempt to derail any possible allegations of racketeerign in Jane’s testimony, Geragos returned to her previous testimony about Combs’ former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, allegedly asking Jane to transport drugs on a plan for him.

“She’s not asking you to do it here, right?” Geragos said. “She says, he is going to have you pick up a package.” Geragos was referring to messages read in court, which do not have Khorram saying that, but Jane testified that Khorram and she spoke on the phone about it.

Jane did say that she believes Khorram — and, in fact, Combs’ entire staff — was intentionally kept in the dark about their “hotel nights” themselves (or at least the involvement of “entertainers”), as Khorram purportedly did not approve of him partying; she wanted him to focus more on his business.

Jane on Combs’ ‘Public’ Yung Miami Relationship

Combs seeing other women was another point that grew more problematic as their relationship grew. Jane said she initially didn’t mind his “polyamorous” lifestyle, but as her emotions grew stronger, it became more of a challenge to see him seemingly shift his emotions so quickly to another woman he might be dating.

“I was feeling my man and wanted him to be mine,” she said on the stand. She also felt a perceived imbalance in how she was treated and how his other women were treated.

She called out his involvement with Yung Miami, which happened within the first year of her relationship with Combs. Jane noted that their relationship was very public, with the perception of monogamy, while hers was kept private.

“It was definitely not something that I signed up for,” she said. “I didn’t sign up to date a man that was in a public relationship.”

Also difficult for Jane, per her testimony, was feelings of jealousy for the extravagant gifts he would give to other women, leading to believing her own desire for pricey gifts might have been an attempt to create some semblance of parity with those other women.

When asked to describe in a positive light, Jane said Combs “beamed a very bright light when I met him.”

She said he was larger than life and could be motivating and encouraging, helping her with her self-confidence, saying he would “uplift” her. He even supported her business dreams, investing $20k in her dress line.

When asked how his investment paid off, Jane said that she profited “a little bit” from her business. She also confirmed that Combs never asked for a portion of the proceeds.

She was then asked how this lines up with her testimony that she didn’t have time for her work during her years with Combs, and she responded, “Had I not dove headstrong on this relationship, I probably would’ve been a bit more successful in that timeframe,” adding, “But that’s neither here nor there.”

Impact of ‘Hotel Nights’ on Jane’s Life

Facing cross-examination on Tuesday, Jane said that while Combs did send her money throughout their three-and-a-half-year relationship, which ended last year, most of the times she did not ask for it.

When asked if he had wired more more than $150k in total, Jane conceded that this was probably correct. She explained that when she and Combs met, she was making about $50k as an influencer on Instagram, and from monthly child support payments of $4,700.

Jane had previously testified — as had Ventura — that her growing involvement in managing Combs’ sexual preferences, including “freak offs,” which she referred to as “hotel nights,” came to take up much of her time.

She said on the stand Tuesday that due to the time commitment she found herself giving to Combs, she felt as if she was only making about ten percent of what she had as an influencer prior to their relationship.

Her work was definitely impacted when she strategically attempted to move “hotel nights” out of actual hotels, in order to better protect the privacy of what was happening (for both of their sakes).

Jane explained that when she moved into her new home in April 2023, the idea was that “if we got a home that was to [his] taste level, then we could just start at least doing [“hotel nights”] here, in the privacy of our own home.”

She admitted they’d had “hotel nights” in her previous apartment, but this was more of an intentional way to ensure things remained as private as possible.

Jane explained that both she and Combs agreed it best the public not find out about these nights, and that Combs’ employees not know about the “entertainers” invited to participate.

According to testimony, Combs paid $40k up front for the security deposit, as well as first and last month’s rent. She described it as a 5,300 square-foot home, compared to her previous apartment’s 1,400 square feet.

Jane had previously testified that Combs paid the rent on her house, which at times left her feeling that came with certain expectations, i.e. participation in “hotel nights.” A “love contract,” as she put it. She also said he still pays the rent on the house.

When defense attorney Teny Geragos asked if she believed Combs might stop paying rent at any time, she said there were “definitely” times she felt that way. “He used it kind of as a little tool,” she said. “The rent was always just like a little reminder.”

That “love contract” was an actual document Jane said she and Combs signed, which served as an informal agreement that provided her with funds in exchange for “hotel nights” a.k.a. “freak offs.”

One audio exchange the defense pulled out as evidence this was a mutual arrangement started with Combs: “Got your contract. Find yourself a nice little spot. You are the crack pipe. That’s my new name for you, crack pipe. Or should I call you CP?”

Jane’s audio response was, “Yay to your contract. I am dying at your voicemail. Crack pipe is so real for the both of us. It’s definitely mutual.”

Jane Still Loves Diddy, Resents ‘Lifestyle’

After the judge denied the defense’s second attempt at a mistrial, they took over for the cross-examination of Combs’ former girlfriend who’s been testifying anonymously under the pseudonym “Jane.” She dated him from 2021 to 2024.

Geragos kicked off the cross by confirming that even as her own attorney is being paid by Combs, she and the hip-hop mogul have not spoken since before his September 22024 arrest.

When asked about choices and regret, Jane said she’s come to regret a lot of the choices made during her three years with Combs, adding that her “choices were made under a lot of emotional pressure.”

She also said she’s come to “resent [Combs] for leading me to the lifestyle he led me to.” She also described said lifestyle as being “built under a lot of emotional manipulation and pressure.”

Acknowledging that it was her choice to participate, Jane said that while she was “hooked” on Combs from the start, she didn’t understand “the terms and conditions of what our relationship would be like.”

Despite all of this and everything that she’s learned since, Jane said that she does still love Combs. And it was that love that helped her to get through his “hotel nights,” so she could get to what came next.

As described by Jane, she said she would give Combs foot massages, feed him, and bathe him. Then they’d put on his favorite show, Dateline, and watch together until he fell asleep. It was for these more quiet, intimate moments she said she endured what came before.

When the defense suggested she’d told prosecutors she enjoyed “just about every minute” of “hotel nights,” Jane pushed back, saying, “the portion of me and him, yes, I loved that part.” She clarified they had about 30 minutes before an “entertainer” would arrive, and then making love to Combs alone after.

“He’s the most affectionate during these nights,” Jane testified. She explained that he was not generally that affectionate. She agreed with the defense painting “hotel nights” as driven by Combs’ desires, and by her love for Combs, as their respective motivations.

She also took those “hotel nights” very seriously, especially as she said, “He made me believe that this was something really special. This was something only he and I did.” In fact, she admitted to even going through his phone at times to ensure he wasn’t doing these things with other women.

Jane said that she felt he was “trusting me in a very vulnerable moment” by sharing this particular fantasy with her and so she didn’t want him to feel judged. In fact, she said she felt “loved” by him sharing with her “because we experienced these things together, and because they were really special to him.”

Often, sex with Combs — whether an “entertainer” was involved or not — would involve roleplay, and this often involved cheating scenarios. She said that Combs would get aroused by giving direction to her and an “entertainer.”

When Geragos asked if Combs willingly let a “hotel night” end early if Jane expressed that she wanted it to stop, she conceded that it would happen on “rare occasions. But she would not agree with Geragos that he would readily let things end when she was uncomfortable.

According to Jane, regardless if she was not attracted or comfortable with the man, she could only stop after she at least tried to have sexual interactions with the men for a period of time first.

She also admitted on cross that she would “put on a good show,” as Geragos put it, because she knew that the videos were being filmed and she knew that Combs would watch it back later. She was fine with “hotel nights” being filmed, she said, with the understanding the videos were private between just her and Combs.

The defense further brought up text exchanges where she and Combs would talk positively about watching the footage after, with Jane saying he liked to “recap” their “hotel nights.”

In one exchange, Combs told Jane they could be alone without an “entertainer” and didn’t have to do drugs, with Jane responding at the time she would believe it when she saw it. She also wrote at that time that she knew he liked “hotel nights” and she didn’t mind them.

She testified on the stand Tuesday that she was trying to positively reinforce Combs about this recurring “fantasy” experience so he would feel comfortable and not rejected.

But that’s not to say the experience didn’t begin to weigh on her. “As time went on it was very conflicting for me internally because I’m breaking all of my own boundaries just to make him feel extremely loved,” she admitted.

Part of those broken boundaries included the usage of drugs. Jane admitted that it was her choice to take ecstasy before “hotel nights,” but qualified the admission by adding, “I would say Mr. Combs would offer me the ecstasy and expect me to take it.”

Despite everything, Geragos brought up the many times Jane and Combs would argue and then seemingly stop talking or break for a short span before coming back together. “We would get back because we missed each other,” she said.

She was challenged on the stand with text and audio messages expressing love and happiness after a Turks and Caicos trip she’d previously testified left her in a negative mood as he’d sprung a “hotel night” on her.

Jane explained that she was expressing her love for the time they were able to spend together, excluding time spent with “entertainers.”

Week 5, Monday

Staying in Touch

Combs’ recent girlfriend, testifying anonymously under the pseudonym “Jane,” testified the last time she saw Combs in person was at his Miami home in August 2024.

“When we were together, we were just in our same routine, having sex and everything, then he says we should invite Don,” she said, referring to the name of an entertainer.

Jane said she then had sex with the entertainer in front of Combs.

While that was the last time they were intimate, that wasn’t the last of their communication. Jane testified that she continued to speak with Combs right up until his recent arrest. The jury was shown text messages from that period, which allegedly included Combs “ask[ing] her for explicit videos.” Jane stated she “was planning to see Combs in New York but didn’t because he was arrested.”

Jane also confirmed she “testified before a grand jury for this case in November 2024 pursuant a subpoena.” She further clarified that she “hadn’t spoken to any investigators connected to the case before that time.” Her first interaction with prosecutors was in “January 2025,” and she has “met with prosecutors multiple times since.”

Notably, Jane confirmed that she “was meeting with Combs’ defense team for some time before that.” She reiterated that Combs “is still paying for her attorney representing her in connection with the trial and is still paying the rent for that same house in Los Angeles.”

Signs of Violence

The jury was shown video footage of Jane at Diddy’s home in late June 2024. The video, though not publicly viewable, reportedly captured Jane’s alleged injuries, including “the bruising around her eye and a welt on her forehead that was visible through the makeup on her face.”

Both Combs and Jane reportedly “confirmed that bruising was visible in the footage.” Jane also testified that she “covered part of her face in the video after realizing her injuries were visible.”

Audio from the video, which was played in the courtroom, revealed Jane calling Combs her “bestie.” She explained her choice of words by testifying that Combs “said they’d be best friends after they broke up, so Jane testified that she was teasing him about that.” The jury was also shown “another short video Jane took around that time, which also showed her injuries.”

Jane’s testimony also shed light on the turbulent aftermath of her relationship with Diddy. She stated that she “continued to keep in touch with Combs for a while after they saw each other at his home in late June.” However, things took a turn when she “later learned he had gone on a white-water rafting trip in Wyoming with another woman and was ‘absolutely furious.'”

She expressed her anger, stating, “We had just endured that kind of night, and in the midst of all the controversy and everything, he was still able to plan another beautiful vacation.” Jane testified that she “texted him angrily,” and believes, “I think I did break up with him.” Subsequently, she “blocked both of his numbers, all of his assistants and his security.”

However, the estrangement was temporary. Jane testified that she “reached out to Combs again after a few weeks because she saw his mother had been hospitalized and wanted to make sure she was OK, and they started talking again.”

Cover Up

Jane took the stand again, recounting her next in-person encounter with Sean “Diddy” Combs just “a few days later” after a previously alleged violent altercation. Despite the recent turmoil, she admitted, “I just missed him so bad.”

According to Jane’s testimony, the two had been exchanging messages about that night, expressing “how awful we were both feeling.” However, she claims Combs “repeatedly accused her of cheating,” while she “kept apologizing and insisting that nothing had happened.”

They eventually agreed to meet at his home. Jane described their attempt to “be upbeat,” but noted an underlying “sadness.”

“Sean was basically saying that we were breaking up and we were just gonna be friends,” she testified, adding that he told her “he loved me but what I did was so wrong.”

During their conversation, Jane alleged that Combs questioned his assistant about what he had seen on a FaceTime call that night. She testified that the assistant claimed he “only saw her crying in the corner when Combs accidentally turned the camera toward her.”

Combs Turns the Tables

In a shocking revelation, Jane testified that Diddy allegedly told her to “put makeup on and put her hair to the side to cover her injuries” before inviting another entertainer, Antoine, over. She recalled Combs saying, “we’re not gonna end the night like this.”

Jane claimed Combs “scrolled up and saw earlier messages” between her and Antoine, referencing a trip they had taken to Las Vegas. She alleged Combs saw a message where Antoine “referenced spending time with their ‘mutual friends,’” which Jane “understood it to be a reference to the people from the Vegas trip.” She admitted she “hadn’t told Combs about the trip because they were on a break at the time.”

According to Jane, when Combs asked about the message, she told him she “didn’t know ‘because I didn’t want to escalate the night.'” She said that after speaking with Antoine, Combs took her to another room where he allegedly reiterated that the messages “weren’t sitting right with him.”

It was around this time, Jane testified, that Combs allegedly had her take ecstasy. She claimed they went into the bathroom, where “he opened his hand to show her an ecstasy pill.” Jane tearfully recalled telling Combs, “I don’t want to, I don’t want to, I don’t want to.” She alleged Combs “got close to her face and said, ‘Is this coercion?'” Jane said she “just looked back at him.”

Upon returning to the room, Jane testified she “performed oral sex on the entertainer for what ‘felt like forever,'” and eventually “had sex with the entertainer while Combs watched.”

Another Harrowing Incident

Jane described a harrowing incident after an alleged assault where she used Combs’ phone to call a woman she believed he was with on a family trip. With the call on speakerphone, Jane said the woman “started insulting her” while “Sean was holding me down and making me listen to her insults.”

Jane testified she “yelled out that Combs was beating her,” and he “immediately hung up the phone.” Later, she claimed Combs FaceTimed an assistant and “told him to tell Jane that there wasn’t a girl on the trip.”

Afterward, Jane said she went to shower to “cool off,” and that’s when she noticed “two ‘golf-ball-sized’ welts on her forehead and a black eye forming.” She testified that Combs entered the shower, fully clothed, and when she told him she “hated him,” he “slapped her three times in the face, eventually knocking her off balance to the ground.”

Jane further alleged that Combs then “was using her phone to watch pornography,” which was “screen-mirrored to the TV,” revealing he was “texting an ‘entertainer’ they’d used before to see if he could come over.”

She later testified that after a night of alleged violence, Diddy had his assistant, Jonathan, and a security guard deliver between “$10,000 to $12,000 in cash” to her to cover damages to her home. She claimed Combs “damaged four doors during the altercation the night before.”

She recounted how she “put some of the cash in a bag, covered it with paper, and sent it in the Uber.” As a precaution, she “took a photo of the Uber’s license plate, which the jury saw, in case there was an issue with the money transfer.”

Despite the cash delivery, Jane stated she “never paid to get the doors fixed because there were so many other bills to take care of,” but confirmed she “did contact a supplier.” The jury was presented with an email Jane “sent to a door supplier inquiring about replacing four doors,” alongside “several photos of the damaged doors.”

Jane’s ‘Very Terrible Day’

After flying back from Los Angeles, where she was when the video of Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway was released, Jane said she didn’t hear from him until June 18, 2024.

She testified that she recalls that day specifically because “it was a very terrible day.”

According to Jane, she and Combs had planned for a date night at her house. Before the hip-hop mogul arrived, his assistant Jonathan came over to stock her refrigerator and help set her house up for him, including decor and candles.

She said that the night started out with the two of them catching up, sharing video and photos to corroborate the pleasant and peaceful tone.

Then, about 30 minutes in, Jane said she started “making an assumption that he was with another woman,” as he had just returned from a family trip to Utah. She said she “started confronting Sean about who he was with on his family trip.”

She testified that she called him a “pedophile” because she thought he was with a woman 25 years his junior. At one point, she stated that when he bent to tie his shoe, she pushed his head into the corner of a marble counter — she testified she saw no marks or injuries from this later.

As her anger escalated, Jane said she started throwing candles around the house, telling him that she hated him. Throughout, she said that a lot of candle wax wound up on Combs’ clothing, but she didn’t see any glass hit him directly.

As for his reaction to all of this, Jane said, “I think he was probably cursing and calling me crazy,” adding that he sounded “angry.” As things continue to escalate, she said she finally tried to lock herself in the master bedroom.

According to Jane’s testimony, Combs kicked open the bedroom door and then he kicked the bathroom door off the hinges. She said she hid in the master closet at that point, going so far as to change her clothes as she thought she’d need to wear something she could escape in.

But then he kicked the closet door open, per Jane. She said she ran for the front door, but Combs caught up with her. “Sean kicked me in the back of my thigh, and I fell down,” she said. “Then he picked me up in a chokehold and choked me.”

She was able to get out of his group and ran outside where she hid behind a wall for about two hours until she hoped he would be gone. Jane said she didn’t want to wake her neighbors, which is why she stayed quiet.

Jane’s testimony also detailed a terrifying encounter where she attempted to escape Combs. She said she tried to lock herself in the master bedroom, but when Combs “kicked open the bedroom door,” she then locked herself in the master bathroom. When “he kicked that door off the hinges,” she ran to the master closet, where she “changed her clothes… because she knew that she needed to wear something she could escape in.”

Jane claimed Combs “kicked open the closet door too.” As she tried to run for the front door, she alleged Combs “caught her.” Jane testified, “Sean kicked me in the back of my thigh, and I fell down. Then he picked me up in a chokehold and choked me.”

She stated she “was able to squirm out of Combs’ grasp and ran outside.” Jane testified she “didn’t want to wake the neighbors so she quietly hid by a wall outside until she thought Combs would be gone.” She estimated she “hid there for about two hours.”

Signs of Violence

Jane continued her testimony, describing a June 2024 fight where she tried to hide from Combs outside her house. She said she “was scared, but I was quiet and I just kept walking back to the house because I didn’t want to wake up the neighbors.”

She testified that she locked herself in the guest bedroom, but Combs “kicked the door in.” Jane said she “started throwing more candles because she wanted him to get away from her.” She then ran onto a patio, followed by Combs, where she claimed, “I punched him and then he punched me.” Jane said she “punched Combs once in the temple” but “didn’t see any injuries on him after,” while Combs allegedly “punched her in the head twice, ‘on my forehead and around my eye area.'”

Jane testified she then ran into the backyard and “went into a ball” on the ground, trying to cover her head. She alleged, “He started punching my head. He started kicking me. He started saying all kinds of things and just kept punching me.” She claimed Combs accused her of “trying to take him away from his kids and his family,” to which she responded she “wasn’t, and she told him to leave her alone.” Jane alleged, “He grabs me by my arm and my hair and starts dragging me back to the house.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages; Calls are confidential and toll-free.

Jane With Diddy When Cassie Hotel Assault Video Released

On the day that CNN released the video of Combs physically assaulting Ventura in the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in 2016, Jane testified that she was with Combs at his Miami home.

She said that it was Combs’ son who came into his bedroom to tell his father that “something happened.” Jane said she gave him his space that day to get with family and friends, where they tried to come up with a response, including the possibility of just denying it was him.

Ultimately, she said she was invited into the huddle with them as they finally planned “a sincere apology post” in response to the assault video.

Jane said they didn’t directly discuss the video in the first few days after it was released, but also stated on the stand that Combs never denied that it was him in them.

Combs showed her a “final draft” of the statement he posted on social media, Jane said in court, to which she gave positive feedback before flying back to Los Angeles. She also said that the version that did finally make its way online was different from what she’d seen prior.

In her testimony, Jane said that she didn’t feel the released video was “sincere,” whereas what she’d seen earlier was. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo objected to the questioning, calling it “inappropriate” and “misleading,” per The Washington Post, adding that it was his decision to remove the direct apology to Ventura that Combs had originally planned.

“This was a decision by a lawyer not to name a grand jury witness,” Agnifilo explained, with the judge instructing the jury to disregard Jane’s comments about the apology video.

Weeks after she flew back to L.A., Jane said that she and Combs discussed the contents of the video. It was around June or July that they had the conversation, so the video had been out a month or two by that point. According to Jane, Combs told her “that was the only time they had physical violence like that.”

She said that Combs claimed Ventura “was a hitter and that she would hit.” When asked if Combs ever admitted that he would hit Ventura, Jane said she thought that had come up, but could not recall what he said.

Legal Trouble: Diddy Raids & Sex Worker Blackmail

Jane said that her home was part of the Diddy property raids by Homeland Security Investigators in March 2024, as he was still paying the rent on it.

According to Jane’s testimony in court on Monday, when HSI agents arrived at her home, she called Combs’ head of security to let them know what was going on. She said she was represented in the matter by two attorneys, both paid for by Combs. She also confirmed that Combs is still paying for the attorney who is representing her now.

After the raids, Jane testified that one of the “entertainers” employed to participate in a “hotel night” asked for $10k to keep a sex tape he had in his possession of himself with Jane from going public.

The man, identified as Cabral, said that apparently Combs had filmed approximately 35 minutes of the session with Cabral’s phone, thus leaving him with easy access to the footage, according to testimony.

“My heart was beating out of my chest and I couldn’t believe what he was saying to me,” Jane said of hearing from Cabral.

After he contacted her, Jane said she contacted Combs, who got his legal team involved. Jane then said she spoke to Cabral again, telling him this was “sextortion” and that she had legal representation and would say no more to him about it.

Later, according to her testimony, she received a message from an undisclosed big media company that said they had bought the tape and was asking her for comment. Jane said she fainted and then called her lawyer.

Ultimately, she said the video has never been publicly shown or released, nor has she spoken to Cabral since. She has no idea why the tape was never released.

Jane & Diddy Reconnect, More ‘Hotel Nights’

Following their often-heated exchange in December 2023, in the weeks following the public reveal of Ventura’s lawsuit against Combs, Jane said she enjoyed a sense of calm for a month.

During January 2024, she said she enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas with friends, including another rapper. In a strange twist of fate, she said that when they returned to the rapper’s hotel room, she found someone she knew.

According to Jane’s testimony, she and some others entered the room to fine one of the “entertainers” she and Combs had previously hired for a “hotel night.” He was having sex with a woman while everyone else watched.

At this same time, Jane said she launched an OnlyFans page, gaining some financial independence with suggesting and sexy pics in lingerie and swimwear. “I just wanted to reclaim having my independence and not rely on anyone and stand on my own two feet,” she explained.

She said a friend also sent her about $9k that month.

Then, in February 2024, Jane said she got a message from Combs that he had a dream about her, and because she “missed him dearly,” she replied. Combs then started talking about wanting to spend her birthday with her, which was a bit triggering.

“I’m a little traumatized from my past birthdays and what they ultimately led to at the end of the night,” she texted, referring to “hotel nights” with an “entertainer,” i.e. “freak off,” as in past years.

Despite her misgivings and expressed issues with “hotel nights” to Combs, Jane said that they did continue once the couple reconnected last year. She said that she went out to see him in Miami about three times and he visited her in L.A. a couple of times, but they did not go out.

Primarily, she said, this was because of increased scrutiny after Ventura’s lawsuit into Combs’ lifestyle, with Jane saying “things had really hit the fan with everything going on so it was just better to keep private.”

As a result, many of their visits together would culminate in “hotel nights,” only at either one of Combs’ homes or at her house.

By March 2024, with there still being some tension between them — Jane admitted suggesting to him she thought he was lying about another woman when he said his mother was coming for a visit — Combs suggested that maybe they should go their separate ways “peacefully.”

He wrote to her, “I would appreciate it if you could sign something for me so I could have closure comfortably.” Jane replied this would be “no problem.” He further told her since she had her own income now, he would tell his accountant, who was responsible for paying her rent, and they could have a “clean break.”

She responded that as she was still paying off debt from three years of unemployment while she was his “on-call party girl,” she would request an additional three months before taking on the rent payments herself.

Jane & Diddy After Cassie Lawsuit

Jane says she felt as if she and Combs were on a break between November 2023, just after Ventura’s civil lawsuit against him was filed, and February 2024.

She said that they did not see one another in person at all during these months, but there was some communication between them. During this time, she called him out several times via text, some of which she read out in court.

“Please stop using women for your fetish,” she wrote in early December 2023, as well as, “Leave women alone who don’t want to do those nights with you. Hire prostitutes and stop emotionally harming women that love you.”

Combs’ response to this was, “You trying to set me up. This is crazy, f–king crazy, are you recording our phone calls?”

She replied, “No stop calling me you will never understand because you’re so deep in your own lies that you tell yourself.”

At another point, as Combs purportedly continued to insist that they were both fully willing participants, citing Jane’s involvement in coordinating their “hotel nights,” Jane wrote, “I set up the men for myself because I didn’t want to be set up with any more strangers. It was a protective instinct for myself.”

In another conversation from December 2023 snippet read out in court, Jane read, “I became the side chick and sex worker in my own relationship.”

Combs’ response to her calling the situation “traumatizing” for her was reportedly to ask if she was seeing anyone, later asking about his Christmas present and if she wanted to see him in the new year.

She replied that as she’d had “an unproductive couple of years,” she was going to provide for her child that year. In court, she testified that she was referring to how much of her time was taken up with “hotel nights” during those years with Combs.

After Christmas, she wrote Combs that he was “never satisfied,” as well as telling him, “You couldn’t ever handle this pain, I’m not even the same person anymore.”

When he asked how they could move on, she told him she lifted him up in those rooms, taking on a lot to make him happy. His response was to tell her, “Stop with the rooms.” Later, he asked her to “charge” him whatever it would take to help her move on.

She said he would tell her on FaceTime calls to “charge me for your resentment” and told her that he needs her to get over this, adding, per testimony, “I don’t want any loose ends.”

Ironically, Jane texted to Combs that she was venting to him about feeling manipulated and violated by him because he was the only person who knew about their “hotel nights.” When asked why she never told anyone, she said it was “a shameful dark secret of mine.”

She explained why at times she would pull away from conversations with him, as evidenced by the text threads, saying it was because he could gaslight her and leave her with a warped sense of reality.

“Every time I would speak my truth or how I would be really feeling, Sean would just give me a different version of it and say, ‘It wasn’t this, it wasn’t that,'” she testified.

Ultimately, Jane said she did text him an amount — hundreds of thousand dollars — which he could pay to compensate for their three-year relationship. He replied by calling her an opportunist, liar, and con artist, per her testimony.

She said he also threatened to show sex tapes with her to the father of her child. This threat Jane said she took to Combs’ then-chief of staff, Kristina Khorram.

She read out part of that message: “He said that he would expose me and send them to my child’s father. He has been bothering me for two months.”

The following day, Jane testified that she and Khorram got on a phone call during which Khorram agreed to hide the phones the videos were on, and suggested that Jane and Combs just give one another some space.

According to Jane, Khorram told her, “I always tell him all the time to just give these things space; otherwise we end up in the situation like we’re in now.” She said she took that to be a reference to Ventura’s suit.

Jane testified that by the end of their relationship, she was suffering with suicidal ideation. She said she even expressed to Combs that she would kill herself, saying she believed he would use her and break her, and that she hated her life, per NBC News.

When asked about those messages to Combs on the stand, NBC News reports that “Jane cried so hard that her answer was difficult to understand.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Jane’s Reaction to Cassie Lawsuit

When Jane saw the details of Ventura’s civil suit against Combs, in which she alleged years of rape and physical abuse, she testified, “I almost fainted. In fact, I think I did.” The lawsuit was settled by the next day.

Jane got emotional on the stand recalling how she felt when she first saw it in November 2023, describing “three specific pages” from the lawsuit as “a harrowing resemblance to what I was experiencing.”

“I was just bewildered,” she wrote of seeing in such detail someone else experiencing what she says she was going through, “just in shock.”

Jane said that reading through the lawsuit felt like reading a play-by-play recap of her own experiences, saying on the stand, “It was a nightmare. I just reacted like, ‘I can’t believe I’m reading my own story.'”

She described Ventura’s narrative as “exactly my experience and my anguish.”

She also said as much to Combs at the time, as they two were still involved with one another. “I feel like I’m reading my own sexual trauma,” she texted him a few days later, as read out in court.

She said that the complaint read “word-for-word” her own abuses, texting Combs, “Even two of my own birthdays you forced men on me.”

“The sick part is you knew this was coming and you gaslit me and made me feel crazy about the sex trauma I was developing knowing you’ve been here before,” Jane texted Combs.

“It’s all so clear that this was sexual exploitation that you framed as love for your sick fetishes,” she continued. According to Jane, he didn’t respond at all for two days and then wrote, “Call me on this phone important.”

What Jane did not know was that Combs’ chief of staff at the time, Kristina Khorram, would not only be listening in on that call, but that it was being recorded. Audio recovered from Khorram’s phone was played for the jury.

On the recorded call, Combs told her “you know I really cant talk on this phone,” but he told her he would do what he could to make her feel better.

He appeared to cut her off when she started a statement that just a week ago “I was telling you–” saying he can’t be talking on the phone and asking Jane if she was recording the call.

As for their “hotel nights,” he said they were “just some kinky s–t that I thought that we both — you know what I’m saying — enjoyed.”

He also told her, “I need you to be there for me.”

Jane’s response on the call was to ask him, “Who’s there for me when I close my eyes and I have these f–ked up things in my head.” On the stand, she said she was referring to “freak off/hotel night” flashbacks.

On another recorded call, Combs told her, “I need your friendship right now.” He also said, “You know you ain’t gotta worry about nothing else,” which she took to mean the rent for her house, and asked her to pray for him, saying he would pray for her.

Jane Claims Diddy Used Home ‘As Leverage’

As previously testified, Jane said on the stand she felt obligated to “perform” as Combs was paying the rent on her home, saying she felt “like the home was being used as leverage.”

At one point in their relationship, she even texted him — as read out in court — that she felt Combs was “threatening the roof over my head.” As such, she felt she couldn’t leave the relationship, even though she did not want to have continuing sex with strangers.

And so Jane testified that she fell into a “pattern” with the mogul, “a pattern that I thought he wanted to see.” She said that when she viewed footage Combs kept of her with other men, that’s what she saw.

“I saw me being high,” she said of her own appearance in the videos. “It was like a show over and over again.”

While Combs suggested that the “hotel nights” were done consensually, when asked on the stand if she did consent, Jane said she was “still trying to figure that out.”

Paired with trying to make him happy, Jane expressed her own frustrations about how it made her fell directly to Diddy on multiple occasions, including one where she told him, “This was never love I regret everything and all this dark toxic s–t that entered my life.”

At another point, she lashed out, “You placed and paid all of these harmful men on me and risked my health.”

Diddy Allegedly Pushes Jane for More ‘Hotel Nights’

After being promised a “proper New York trip,” which she took to mean no “hotel nights,” Jane testified that Combs set one up himself. Upon her arrival, she said they “bickered a bit” as she was not comfortable with “how it’s just being sprung on me,” with Combs purportedly being “defensive.”

With the “hotel night” now looming, Jane said she took an ecstasy pill to await “this new surprise [that] was coming.” She said that night “didn’t go well,” and so she then felt obligated to make it up to Combs by booking another “entertainer” they’d used previously and have him fly to New York.

After that trip, Jane read another of her texts to Combs, expressing her frustrations. “It’s been three years of me having to f–k strangers, I’m tired,” she read. “I just wanted to make you happy but it’s creating a war inside of me.”

Just a few days later, in Miami, she said she next saw Combs at a Miami hotel and he wanted to watch footage from the “entertainer’s” visit to New York. And then he “wanted a part two,” so they booked the man to join them in Miami.

The following month, according to Jane’s testimony, Combs again texted her to ask she arrange a meetup with “entertainers,” but she was “furious” when she saw one of his ex-girlfriends posting pics with him on social media.

Jane said that she pushed back, “You got that girl next to you so figure it out.” She said Combs told her she was “the only thing that’s going to put me at peace,” but she wasn’t buying it, telling him, “Introduce her to [an ‘entertainer’ nicknamed] P its not me its the entertainment that puts you at peace.”

She later told him that their “hotel nights” were “desensitizing sex” for her. “I don’t feel like performing loveless cold sex,” she wrote him. “I’m not a porn star. I’m not an animal. I need a break I don’t want to do anything I’ve hit a wall.” She said in court that the “break” meant she wasn’t wanting to give her body to anyone else.

On the stand, Jane said that her frustration came because she felt she was being treated differently by Combs than others. She felt like she had to “earn just basic things from my relationship like love and respect and romance,” but that he gave those things freely to others.

Instead, Jane claimed that Combs would persistently “lovebomb” her when he wanted “one of those nights.” Still reading from text exchanges on the stand, she recalled tell him to spend time with his family or Gina, a woman he was purportedly also involved with at the time.

Combs texted pack, per Jane’s testimony, “No I want to see you, we dont have to have sex I want to spend the day with you please.”

She read out her reply: “You beat the love out of us. You made it crystal clear exactly what you want me for. You’re going to spend the day what lovebombing me so you can get what you want? It’s not genuine. I’ve hit a mental and spiritual wall.”

She said she stopped taking his calls as this fight carried into the next day, leading to multiple voicemails, including one where Combs purportedly said, “Can I please come over there that’s my house too,” referring to her house that he was paying the rent for.” Jane said she felt she had to “perform” for rent.

She said she finally responded to him when he messaged about seeing a doctor about his knees and said he was stressed, though she ignored the part where he purportedly added, “and on top of that I’m horny.”

That, she said on the stand, led to the “sobriety party” she’d testified about last week where she participated in a “hotel night” fully sober, and “deeply regretted” it, saying she felt “disgusted, just repulsed.” Combs had purportedly requested it because she asked him to get sober, and he agreed to stop for 30 days — after this final “sobriety party.”

Jane said that after having sex with two men that night, she vomited. After she’d thrown up, she said Combs told her, “Okay, that’s good You’ll feel better now,” and then urged her back to the “party,” where she had sex with a third man. She said that night was “absolutely terrible.”

Afterward, Jane said she asked Combs to put money into her bank account, and messaged him that she felt used by him, with the so-called “sobriety party” turning into just another “hotel night.” In an audio message response after many texts from her, Combs allegedly told her he was single and didn’t have to listen to her.

Finally, the pair got on a phone call, Jane said, after which she said he promised to pay three more months of rent after she said the whole experience had been “traumatic” for her. She also said she told him she’s “not Gina or Cassie,” referring to the two former exes who’d left their relationships with him “quietly.”

Jane Reads Frustrated Texts with Diddy

“Jane,” a former girlfriend of Combs who is testifying under a pseudonym, returned to the stand on Monday morning where she read a text thread between her and the mogul where he asked her to send him “some s–t of you being bad girl.”

She read that she suggested they could watch something when they were together. She also shared her concerns he had footage of one of their “hotel nights,” as she called “freak offs,” on a phone and that he wanted video of her to use with another woman.

On the stand, she testified that she was upset during this exchange because she’d just heard him on a podcast boasting about how he’d had six with another woman for 48 hours.

That purportedly occurred on a yacht excursion he’d promised to her, and then downplayed it with her, claiming he and the other woman had not had sex.

In the thread, Combs allegedly texted, “Just do what I say please I’m horny,” and “Stop it don’t say no to me please.”

“I don’t want to be used and locked in a room to perform and fulfill your fantasies,” Jane read from the text conversation where she told him she felt “disrespected.” “Coming to the realization of what this really is.” She told him she was tired of being used for his “hotel binge.”

Diddy’s response, per Jane’s reading: “I’m tired of your false accusations.” She said that they then got on a FaceTime call and he was able to calm her by saying all the things she wanted to hear. He promised a “proper New York trip” with dinners, shopping, and no mention of “hotel nights.”

Once she got on a plane for New York on September 17, 2023, though, Jane said he texted her about arranging a “hotel night.” She said she tried to brush him off, but he replied that he had a “surprise if that’s okay just one.”

“I just remember just taking a deep breath and just feeling upset and a little disappointed, a little defeated,” Jane testified.

