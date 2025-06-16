Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Address Speculation He’s Cheating on Her and More ‘Mean’ Comments [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 10 minutes ago

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are laughing in the face of their cheating rumors.

As the online rumor mill speculated about the British record executive being unfaithful to Richie, the pair poke fun at the idea in a new TikTok video.

“Get that coin, sis … if my husband was that rich, I wouldn’t leave him either,” 31-year-old Grainge said in the footage, reading comments about him in the latest video shared to Richie’s page, while Richie laughed.

“Why wouldn’t she want to be single again?” he continued, reading more comments like, “They got married? She already secured the baby, Sofia already has a rich dad [Lionel Richie] as well, she should divorce him and take his child support money.”

“‘That? Cheating on her?'” another comment read, which both Richie and Grainge noted, was “mean.”

“What am I, Shrek?” Grainge added, as Richie cracked up in front of the camera.

“I had to break it to my husband,” Sofia wrote in the caption, “That he’s not the people’s princess.”

In the comments, fans stuck up for the couple, who tied the knot in the French Riviera in 2023.

“Never doubted this man! He loves her, people are weird,” one person wrote. “Best way to silence haters,” another social media user wrote.

A third TikToker added, “This is the best way to deal with gossip that I’ve ever seen. Perfect no notes.”

Over the weekend, the pair continued to squash any rumors of infidelity, as they celebrated Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day,” Richie wrote on her Instagram Stories June 15.

She then shared another picture of their daughter Eloise Samantha, sitting on her dad’s shoulders with the caption, “Our girl is lucky to have you.”

@sofiagrainge I had to break it to my husband that he’s not the peoples princess ? original sound – Sofia Richie Grainge

via: TooFab